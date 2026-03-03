Intel's make-or-break 18A process node debuts for data center with 288-core Xeon 6+ CPU — multi-chip monster sports 12 channels of DDR5-8000, Foveros Direct 3D packaging tech

Intel this week formally introduced its Xeon 6+ processors codenamed 'Clearwater Forest' that pack up to 288 energy-efficient Darkmont cores and are the first data center CPUs made on the company's 18A fabrication process (1.8nm-class). Intel aims its Xeon 6+ 'Clearwater Forest' processors primarily for telecom, cloud, and edge AI workloads as they feature Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), QuickAssist Technology (QAT), and Intel vRAN Boost technologies.

Intel's Xeon 6+ processors with up to 288 cores combine 12 compute chiplets containing 24 energy-efficient Darkmont cores per tile that are produced using 18A manufacturing technology, two I/O tiles made on Intel 7 production node, as well as three active base tiles made on Intel 3 fabrication process. The compute tiles are stacked on top of the base dies using Intel's Foveros Direct 3D technology, whereas lateral connections are enabled by Intel's EMIB bridges.

Intel's 'Darkmont' efficiency cores have received rather meaningful microarchitectural upgrades. Each core integrates a 64 KB L1 instruction cache, a broader fetch and decode pipeline, and a deeper out-of-order engine capable of tracking more in-flight operations. The number of execution ports has also been increased in a bid to improve both scalar and vector throughput under heavily threaded server workloads.

From a cache hierarchy standpoint, the design groups cores into four-core blocks that share approximately 4 MB of L2 cache per block. As a result, the aggregate last-level cache across the full package surpasses 1 GB, roughly 1,152 MB in total. This unusually large pool is intended to keep data close to hundreds of active cores and reduce dependence on exter