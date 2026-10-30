Intel’s woes wipe out $1 trillion of semiconductor market cap in one day — PC market bloodbath leaves few chip stocks unscathed

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$1 trillion in semiconductor market capitalization wiped out.

Intel&#039;s headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Image credit: Intel)
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Intel's shares plunged 30% on Friday, wiping out nearly $150 billion in market capitalization in a single day, the largest single-day loss in the company's history. The decline followed a disappointing financial outlook, largely driven by an anticipated drop of more than 20% in sales at Intel's client computing group (CCPG), the company's main cash cow. The declines quickly spread across the semiconductor industry. Although losses elsewhere were nowhere near as severe as Intel's, approximately $1 trillion in semiconductor market capitalization was wiped out on Friday, according to intraday estimates by Benzinga.

Fire sale

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lieutenant Barclay
    I hope it gets worse. I want the greedy investors jumping out of high-rise windows.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    this is what happens when you have overinflated valuations....
    is it gonna pop? not soon but man the wait is killing me as I want market to realize how bad over inflating is for even traders long term.
    Reply
  • derekullo
    Lieutenant Barclay said:
    I hope it gets worse. I want the greedy investors jumping out of high-rise windows.
    Down markets are actually the best times for investors for deploying saved funds.
    Nobody wants to buy a stock or etf with a historically high P/E ratio.

    What you are saying in essence is you want the poor and middle class to struggle even more while the investors dial back their vacation from Hawaii to Key West ... I type this on a vacation in Key West unaware that the market would fall during my vacation lol.
    Reply
  • Jeremy Kaplan
    Lieutenant Barclay said:
    I hope it gets worse. I want the greedy investors jumping out of high-rise windows.
    Well that's a little extreme. But yeesh, it really seems clear that there's an AI fueled bubble. I just hope it doesn't crush my 401k
    Reply
  • JamesJones44
    People got over exuberant about what Intel was going to be able to do in the GenAI processor/SoC space. The quarter and guide themselves were actually not bad, but the world of GenAI hopes and dreams it wasn't enough to satisfy them.

    AMD is in a similar boat, the whisper numbers out there have them near 20 billion in revenue for this quarter. Seems extremely unlikely to me as it would be 53% more than the guide from AMD, but when the bubble is inflating, people get crazy ideas in their head.
    Reply
  • palladin9479
    To quote ambassador Kosh, "and so it begins".
    Reply
  • Kindaian
    Jeremy Kaplan said:
    Well that's a little extreme. But yeesh, it really seems clear that there's an AI fueled bubble. I just hope it doesn't crush my 401k
    Pension funds have limits on the amount they invest, are forced to diversify, and normally edge the bets (aka they receive less, but risk less as well).

    So long term, i agree, hope it will not be too bad for the pension funds.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    derekullo said:
    Down markets are actually the best times for investors for deploying saved funds.
    Nobody wants to buy a stock or etf with a historically high P/E ratio.
    This.

    There's usually a bounce after such a steep drop. However, there might be further drops, if more bad news follows. I'm not sure I'd dip a toe in, just yet. I certainly wouldn't go all-in, at this point.
    Reply