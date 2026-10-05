It's finally a good time to buy a Raptor Lake CPU during Prime Big Deals Day — chips drop to all-time low prices as inventory seemingly stabilizes

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After a year of wonkiness, Raptor Lake Refresh pricing is starting to drop.

14700K sitting on table.
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh (aka 14th Gen) CPUs have been tough to recommend over the past several months. Although you could find them readily available online, they almost never went on sale, often selling for above the prices we saw throughout the majority of last year. As Amazon's Big Deal Days event kicks off, Raptor Lake Refresh chips are finally seeing better prices, some of them hitting all-time lows.

Intel Core i9-14900K
Save $100
Intel Core i9-14900K: was $469.99 now $369.99 at Newegg

The Intel Core i9-14900KF is a fully overclocked 24-core processor comes with eight performance and 16 efficiency cores, and is still one of the best Intel options if you're looking for a new gaming CPU.

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Intel Core i7-14700KF
free power supply
Save 22% ($79.50)
Intel Core i7-14700KF: was $359.49 now $279.99 at Newegg

Score Intel's Core i7-14700KF, the same as the 14700K but without integrated graphics, with a $80 discount using code FTTF7678 at the checkout.

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Intel Intel Core I5-14400f Desktop Processor 10 Cores (6 P-Cores + 4 E-Cores) Up to 4.7 Ghz
Intel Intel Core I5-14400f Desktop Processor 10 Cores (6 P-Cores + 4 E-Cores) Up to 4.7 Ghz: was $180.38 now $161.10 at Amazon

The Core i5-14400F is a 10-core processor with six performance cores and four efficiency cores. It clocks up to 4.7 GHz and slots into LGA 1700 motherboards with support for DDR4 or DDR6.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Vicecrow
    Not sure if about time to get an raptor lake
    If you have 32gb of ddr4 around maybe.
    If you don't, get the cheapest am5 cpu and install linux with 16gb and be happy
    Reply