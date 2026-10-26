Leaked 256-core Zen 6c EPYC CPU destroys Zen 5 in early single-threaded benchmarks hints at 24% IPC gain — early single-threaded benchmarks point to huge AMD Zen 6 improvements

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There are many confounding factors in this comparison, but it's a very interesting dataset nonetheless.

A photograph of someone holding an AMD Venice processor without its mounted heatspreader.
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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.