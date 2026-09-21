MediaTek’s next-gen Dimensity CX C10 Max will power new Googlebook initiative alongside Intel and Qualcomm – 3nm SoC has similar specs to Kompanio Ultra in Chromebook Plus devices, despite claims of ‘elevating’ computing portfolio

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The Dimensity CX C10 Max looks awfully similar to the Kompanio Ultra 910.

MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max logo.
(Image credit: MediaTek)

Google’s “brand-new category of flagship laptops,” called Googlebooks, will contain MediaTek’s next-gen Dimensity CX C10 Max processor, the first SoC to launch in the Dimensity CX lineup. It’s built on a 3nm node (TSMC N3) and uses an all-performance-core design, packing eight cores on the CPU and 11 cores on the GPU, along with MediaTek’s NPU 890, delivering up to 55 TOPS of AI performance, according to MediaTek. The new CX lineup will sit between MediaTek’s other offerings, between the RTX Spark in higher-end laptops and Chromebook with Kompanio chips.

MediaTek calls the C10 Max the “flagship of the lineup,” though we don’t have full specs on the chip, and not so much as a name for the other chips in the lineup. MediaTek is launching the CPU on the same day Googlebooks go on sale (September 21), and the company says it will power an upcoming Googlebook device. MediaTek hasn’t explicitly said that the chip is exclusive to Googlebook devices, though that seems likely given the company’s previous work with Google on Chromebooks.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • User of Computers
    I mean that seems like it might be mostly fine? Aside from lackluster graphics performance I don't expect this thing to be super slow and terrible.
    Reply
  • usertests
    User of Computers said:
    I mean that seems like it might be mostly fine? Aside from lackluster graphics performance I don't expect this thing to be super slow and terrible.
    This SoC is stupendously fast compared to the MediaTek MT8173C I once used. And whatever Googlebook is supposed to do, I'm sure this will handle it well.

    The Windows question is interesting. Maybe MediaTek agreed to not compete with Nvidia's RTX Spark?
    Reply