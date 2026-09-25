Meta Muse runs agents on AMD EPYC Turin hosts with two cores and 8GB of memory — AI agent can pass terminal commands to Ubuntu host system

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The 9D25 that hosts Muse comes with 128 cores and 256 threads.

An EPYC Turin CPU sitting in a socket.
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Meta's new AI agent Muse is powered by AMD EPYC Turin host systems, with each sandbox sporting two dedicated cores and 8GB of memory. Blogger Evan Hoffman and analyst Tae Kim both discovered that Muse will run some rudimentary Ubuntu commands if prompted, passing along the output to help identify things like the specs of the host system. More concerning is that Muse seems able to execute commands that might be unsafe, with Hoffman claiming that Muse offered to set up SSH to Muse's private VM.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Darkhands
    The LLM is most certainly only seeing its sandbox that it uses for commands and scratchpad. And whatever hypervisor its running on probably isn't devoting 8GB ram to each one until it's actually needed.

    Plus 2TB RAM isn't all that much, especially for a large corporation. That's a single 1U rack server worth.
    Reply
  • mac2213
    Everyone is lost trying to explain that AMD Turin is running the personal Muse VM and looking to explain that in terms of math and security. Intel booked this deal two years ago for Granite Rapids with AWS when they did the Custom Xeon 6 deal. TDX and AMX solve all the problems that everyone is struggling to square the circle on. There is a place for all three solutions; Nvidia running frontier Llama on Vera/Rubin. AMD running Muse.ai general assistant. And Intel Granite running Muse agents on your own data sets using TDX for security and AMX for matrix math. Stop hating Intel and accept that they got something right here with the Xeon features. Diamond improves on it all.
    Reply
  • acadia11
    I want to see open claw comparisons, clearly, muse has an installation base advantage with WhatsApp, etc … but it would be nice to see agent capability comparison.
    Reply
  • DS426
    mac2213 said:
    Everyone is lost trying to explain that AMD Turin is running the personal Muse VM and looking to explain that in terms of math and security. Intel booked this deal two years ago for Granite Rapids with AWS when they did the Custom Xeon 6 deal. TDX and AMX solve all the problems that everyone is struggling to square the circle on. There is a place for all three solutions; Nvidia running frontier Llama on Vera/Rubin. AMD running Muse.ai general assistant. And Intel Granite running Muse agents on your own data sets using TDX for security and AMX for matrix math. Stop hating Intel and accept that they got something right here with the Xeon features. Diamond improves on it all.
    What's all that rambling for? AMD has AVX-512 extensions and SEV-SNP for confidential computing/hardened VM's. It really just comes down to the software provider's preference/design and the code path established for such.

    Yes, the highest-density Xeon's are good for long-horizon agentic AI as well -- what's your point? Those security failures are on Meta's security configurations and hardening, not on CPU hardware security. SSH being enabled on the VM doesn't have anything to do with CPU hardware sec.
    Reply