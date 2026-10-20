Mysterious AMD Zen 6 APU with 24GB of LPDDR5 memory appears in benchmarks — chip may be for next-gen Steam Deck or gaming handhelds

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A mysterious AMD chip points to a possible Steam Deck successor.

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An AMD engineering sample has made an appearance in a listing on OpenBenchmarking. According to a report by TechPowerUp, the chip could potentially be a part of AMD’s upcoming Gainsborough family and a possible candidate for the next-generation Steam Deck handheld console. As per the OpenBenchmarking listing, the chip comes with a six-core, 12-thread processor paired with 24GB of high-speed LPDDR5 memory.

The engineering sample with part number 100-000001930-12_Y was tested on an AMD GBR-FF6-SKT validation board, with the CPU running at clock speeds of 2.4 GHz. The system also features four 6GB SK Hynix memory packages, resulting in 24GB of LPDDR5 memory running at 9,600 MT/s. That’s a big jump when compared to the current Steam Deck, which comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 memory running at 6,400 MT/s, alongside a four-core, eight-thread AMD Zen 2 processor.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    Now that Epic has surrendered to the idea of Fortnite coming to Linux and Easy Anti Cheat systems are going to go mainstream on Linux, the time is ripe for a Deck2.
    Reply
  • usertests
    ezst036 said:
    Now that Epic has surrendered to the idea of Fortnite coming to Linux and Easy Anti Cheat systems are going to go mainstream on Linux, the time is ripe for a Deck2.
    One of the rumors is that this is using 12 CUs of RDNA4m (RDNA3.5 derivative with full FSR4 support).

    I'd prefer for it to come out even later with something like Zen 7 LP cores and RDNA5, and dodging the peak of memory prices.

    The Gainsborough codename is highly suggestive of it being for a Steam Deck 2, but not a guarantee.
    Reply
  • robbro9
    So the 4 6gb memory chips, is there any chance this is like the Ryzen 390/395 and has quad channel memory instead of just dual? That could be huge for gaming in this space, especially if they up the RDNA cores to use that bandwidth...
    Reply
  • usertests
    robbro9 said:
    So the 4 6gb memory chips, is there any chance this is like the Ryzen 390/395 and has quad channel memory instead of just dual? That could be huge for gaming in this space, especially if they up the RDNA cores to use that bandwidth...
    No chance. It's in line with the previous Steam Deck which has 4x 4GB chips: https://www.ifixit.com/Teardown/Steam+Deck+Chip+ID/147811
    Every 256-bit Strix Halo product has used 8x LPDDR5X memory chips.

    Because of rampant confusion over channel counts, which might get even worse as LPDDR6 appears, it's best to specify the bus width instead of talking about dual/quad/etc.
    Reply