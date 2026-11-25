There's a new CPU benchmark on the way designed to handle and contextualize 40 years of personal computer chip development. The upcoming CrystalMark CPUix "evaluates performance from i386 through the latest processors using a single standard across past and future CPU generations," says developer Noriyuki Miyazaki [machine translation]. In terms of hardware/software compatibility, the benchmarking tool will evaluate processors as old as the i386 running on OSes as out of date as Windows 95 and NT 3.51.

Windows 95/NT 3.51以降に対応し、i386から最新、さらに将来のCPUまで、 世代を超えて性能を一つの基準で評価する新世代CPUベンチマークソフト「CrystalMark CPUix」を鋭意企画中です。 CrystalMark CPUix Project Site https://t.co/OEjTdlr4bU https://t.co/ZAfjuz6sYtJuly 29, 2026

Miyazaki says that the upcoming CPUix app will support 16-color environments, which might help folks at the more ancient and creaky end of the PC retro hardware spectrum. Even this limited color UI will have a base maroon theme, as used in the announcement graphic.

The developer is also welcoming feature requests on social media. Don't ask for support for OSes earlier than Windows 95, though, as it has already been stated by Miyazaki that stretching compatibility to Windows 3.1 "is a bit much."

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To aid in the development of CPUix, Miyazaki has recently acquired an NEC PC-98 21Bs. This lovely beige desktop arrived on the developer's desk on Sunday, but it has already been used to implement and verify CPUix's functionality on processors without an FPU. Other older systems have been purchased, including a Pentium 100, to ensure wide compatibility. More systems, old and new, are also going to be acquired for testing.

We don't have a lot of information on the inner workings of CPUix as yet. Aspects of the benchmark's test workloads, score weighting, and so on aren't shared on the official pages or social media postings we found. As CPUix comes from the developer of CrystalDiskMark, it looks like it could be a more ambitious version of the CrystalMark Retro 2.0.0 release, which we reported on last year. That also supported systems back to Windows 95/NT 3.51, and CPUs from the i386 era.

CPUix is still in development, and its release date is currently penciled in for March 31, 2027. It seems to have been revealed early, as Miyazaki celebrates the 28th anniversary of Crystal Dew World.

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