Nuvacore reveals unconventional Core First CPU IP design strategy — chip startup led by Apple and Nuvia legends plans to delay ISA selection for as long as possible

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The return of AMD's ambidextrous strategy?

Nuvacore
(Image credit: Nuvacore)

When Nuvacore, a new CPU startup founded by legendary CPU and system architects Gerard Williams, John Bruno, and Ram Srinivasan, emerged from stealth earlier this year, it promised to "rewrite the rules of silicon," but did not say how it planned to do so. On Thursday, the company finally broke its silence and revealed that it is taking an unusual development approach that allows it to design a significant portion of its CPU core IP before committing to a particular instruction set architecture (ISA).

Traditionally, CPU developers start development of a new processor project with a particular ISA — such as Arm, RISC-V, or x86 — already selected. Although modern high-performance processors translate instructions into internal micro-operations and therefore separate the ISA from much of the underlying execution pipelines, the instruction set still influences numerous architectural decisions, including instruction decoding, register handling, memory ordering, and, of course, software compatibility.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.