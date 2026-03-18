Nvidia will only produce one 88-core Vera CPU model — Jensen says the company will make billions of dollars from a single SKU

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One SKU to rule them all?

An Nvidia Vera CPU
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Although Nvidia claims that demand for its Vera processors is beating expectations and that it expects its CPU business to earn billions of dollars, the company does not plan to offer multiple Vera models, it revealed in a briefing at GTC 2026. This approach will reduce Nvidia's costs while enabling it to achieve its strategic goals, but will limit its market penetration.

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