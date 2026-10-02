OpenAI’s Jalapeño ASICs are deployed alongside AMD EPYC ‘Turin’ CPUs as hosts — Hardware VP says Nvidia’s Vera standalone is ‘a little bit behind… on that maturity level’

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Hardware VP Robert Ho says the choice to use Turin was “pragmatic.”

An EPYC Turin CPU sitting in a socket.
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

OpenAI’s new Jalapeño ASIC is being deployed internally alongside AMD EPYC Turin hosts, each with 1.5TB of memory. SemiAnalysis described the rack-scale deployment of Jalapeño following the reveal of the chip, which we asked Richard Ho, VP and Head of Hardware at OpenAI, about in an interview. Ho told us that the decision to use Turin was “pragmatic,” describing Nvidia’s new Vera CPU as “a little bit behind… on that maturity level.”

“The way we approached that design was really in terms of de-risking and being able to do that design fast. Vera, as a standalone, is a little bit behind on that maturity level. The Turing device is strong. It did what we needed to do, and partly our partners had some experience with it,” Ho told Tom’s Hardware Premium. “For the Jalapeño program, we were trying to make very pragmatic decisions. We wanted to be aggressive on the goals of the performance and the cost, but we didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. That felt like a good design decision that would fit within the parameters of how we make these design decisions."

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.