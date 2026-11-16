Overlocker uses vibecoded BIOS modification to target Intel's non-K overclocking restrictions — attempts to revive ASRock's discontinued SkyOC technology

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An old ASRock trick gets a second shot.

ASRock Z170 motherboards
(Image credit: ASRock)
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In an attempt to resurrect ASRock's discontinued SkyOC overclocking feature, an enthusiast has vibe-coded a motherboard BIOS using AI, potentially bringing non-K CPU overclocking to modern Intel CPUs. According to a post on X, Hardware 360º used Chat-GPT Astra to decompile and compare two versions of an ASRock BIOS, one released with SkyOC and another with the feature disabled. The AI reportedly identified the code responsible for enabling the overclocking workaround and modified it to create a BIOS ready for implementation on a compatible motherboard. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen whether the modified firmware can restore SkyOC on modern Intel platforms, as the workaround is yet to be fully tested.

For context, Intel offers multiplier-based overclocking only on its unlocked K-series processors like the Core i9-14900K and the newer Core Ultra 270K Plus. Non-K models have locked multipliers, which restrict users from pushing CPU frequencies. However, there’s another way to raise the speed of a processor by pushing the base clock itself. The base clock, or BCLK, typically runs at 100 MHz and works alongside the CPU multiplier to determine its operating frequency. For example, raising the base clock speed of a CPU to 105 MHz increases the clock speed by 5%. The only downside is that BCLK adjustments can also affect the entire motherboard, including memory and PCIe-based components, thereby potentially causing system instability.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • The-Doc
    Amazing what you can do with a sewing machine. Imagine what he could have achieved if he was also an overclocker!
    Reply