Older Raptor Lake CPUs are a ‘core part of the portfolio’ for years to come, says Intel — there’s been a ‘sudden inrush of demand’ for LGA 1700 chips due to DDR5 prices

Intel’s Robert Hallock, vice president and general manager of Intel’s enthusiast channel business, told Tom’s Hardware Premium in an interview that the Raptor Lake architecture will be part of Intel’s offerings “for years to come.” Intel has no plans to abandon Raptor Lake, and if anything, the company says it’s working to “smooth out” some of the supply and pricing inconsistencies among the range. Raptor Lake CPUs still rank among the best CPUs for gaming, not only due to the underperforming Arrow Lake (not Refresh), but also due to high DDR5 prices.

“Going forward, 10nm products like Raptor Lake; that is a core part of the portfolio that I want to offer to people for years to come,” said Hallock. “LGA 1700 is still a good socket. Lots of people [are] still interested in DDR4, so [we’ll] keep offering, and you'll see [pricing] smooth out over time. It'll come back to normal. That's the plan.”

Raptor Lake has become a key part of Intel’s roadmap as the RAM shortage strangles budget builders from upgrading to a DDR5 platform. In June, Tom’s Hardware first reported on motherboard manufacturers increasing production of DDR4-based boards with the LGA 1700 socket (the socket Raptor Lake CPUs use), and we’re seeing those products roll out now. Just days ago, in fact, Gigabyte introduced a new LGA 1700 board with DDR4 support.

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Motherboards were one issue with Raptor Lake on DDR4 platforms; there were never a ton of LGA 1700 motherboards with DDR4 support to begin with. They were something of a stopgap with 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs as Intel transitioned to DDR5, largely falling out of favor (and inventory) as Raptor Lake rolled out and DDR5 prices started coming down. Obviously we’re living in a much different world now.

But as the DDR5 pricing crisis started hitting, Raptor Lake inventory started faltering, in part due to increased demand (at least according to Hallock), and likely also in part due to the gradual phasing out of older products. Today, the pricing situation with Raptor Lake is problematic. The Core i5-14600K, for example, sold for $200 or less for the better part of last year. It’s since jumped to around $250, if you can find it in stock at all. At the time of writing, it’s on backorder at Newegg and $262 at Amazon. Similarly, the Core i7-14700K should be selling for around $330, but it’s $380 at Newegg at the time of writing and sold out at Amazon. Again, for the majority of last year, the 14700K often sold for less than $350.

This wobbly inventory and pricing situation is due to the “sudden inrush of demand” for Raptor Lake CPUs as the RAM pricing crisis started to take hold, and Intel didn’t see it coming. “If people are going to go to more affordable hardware, they still want the fastest available for their money, and that happened to be Alder Lake and Raptor Lake. So there was a sudden inrush of demand into these parts — certainly not anticipated when you start your wafers, and your builds, long before that moment ever happens. So it's very hard to predict,” Hallock said.

And Raptor Lake CPUs do remain top DDR4 performers. In our recent re-review of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the Core i7-14700K and 13700K matched the 5800X3D in games, all three of which were using DDR4, and offered much better application performance. In our recent comparison of DDR4 against DDR5 across Intel’s LGA 1700 stack, we found that DDR4 is the major bottleneck in games, which is something even the 5800X3D can’t overcome.

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Hallock indicates that we’ll see an increase in Raptor Lake inventory, though he didn’t specify what that inventory will look like. As Tom’s Hardware first reported in June, motherboard vendors are gearing up for “Raptor Lake Next,” which is supposedly another slate of refreshes set to launch at the beginning of next year. There are also Bartlett Lake processors that use strictly P-cores, exclusively for embedded applications. Although they haven’t made their way to DIY desktops, the range shows that Intel continues to produce 10nm products and likely will for several years in the future.

Although Intel is making efforts to improve Raptor Lake supply — be that through more stock or Raptor Lake Next — that isn’t coming at the cost of next-gen Nova Lake parts. Hallock indicated that Intel, as well as the industry more broadly, is looking at splitting mainstream and enthusiast offerings due to pricing pressure elsewhere in the market. You can read the transcript of the full interview at our Tom's Hardware Premium site.

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