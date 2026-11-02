Tachyum, developer of heavily-delayed universal Prodigy processor, voluntarily files for bankruptcy — future of Prodigy IP unknown as company begins bankruptcy proceedings [Updated]

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Update 11/2/2026 3:00 PM ET: As it turns out, the ultimate parent company and holder of all Tachyum intellectual property is Cayman Islands-based Tachyum Ltd., which controls U.S.-based Tachyum Inc., which in turn controls Slovakia-based Tachyum s.r.o. that is responsible for the lion’s share of Tachyum’s development of the Prodigy universal processor. This means that while Tachyum Inc. and Tachyum s.r.o. can be declared insolvent and liquidated, Tachyum Ltd. can continue operations, establish new entities and continue developing Prodigy.
However, the Cayman Islands company holding Prodigy-related patents is itself the target of liquidation proceedings. Therefore, the Slovak subsidiary’s bankruptcy cannot necessarily protect Prodigy’s intellectual property from creditors. If Tachyum Ltd. is liquidated, the control over the Prodigy patents could pass to court-appointed liquidators, who could sell them to repay creditors. While the current Tachyum management could buy Prodigy’s patents back cheaply, they would have to compete with other interested buyers and satisfy the applicable sale requirements. In any case, this could be the end of the road for Tachyum.

Tachyum, the company behind the overpromised and overhyped universal Prodigy processor, has filed for bankruptcy in Bratislava, Slovakia, reports Forbes (as observed by @System360Cheese). The filing follows a court order initiating bankruptcy proceeding after the company repeatedly missed its development and production milestones — but there are still theoretical chances that development of the processor will continue.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    ...like so many before it. This is just a really hard business to break into, even with state backing. They didn't help themselves by continually going back to the drawing board, either. They needed a degree of platform stability that would enable support for it to coalesce and mature.

    China has the right idea. You pour a dumptruck of money into multiple ventures and you let them actually ship product, without requiring that it needs to be competitive. After a few generations, a couple of them will probably start to catch up to the industry leaders.
    Reply
  • setx
    Nevertheless, the bankruptcy filing casts serious doubt on Tachyum's ability or intention to bring its long-delayed processor to market.
    The was no doubt and still there is none.
    Reply
  • Blastomonas
    The scam has finally unfolded.
    Reply
  • User of Computers
    Top 3 things everyone expected:
    Reply