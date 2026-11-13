Unannounced Intel Core Ultra 7 260K CPU surfaces in Newegg prebuilt gaming PCs — Intel doesn’t have official specs list available for exclusive Arrow Lake chip [Updated]

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Some of the specs of the chip are still fuzzy.

The Core Ultra 270K Plus in a motherboard socket
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Update 11/13/26 at 12:10pm ET: Intel has confirmed the 260K Plus as a "limited-availability" SKU and says it's not currently available as a boxed retail chip. Specs should go live on Intel's website within the next few days.

A new Intel Arrow Lake SKU is listed for sale in multiple prebuilt PCs on Newegg, despite no official acknowledgement of the model from Intel. The Core Ultra 7 260K is a downclocked version of the Core Ultra 7 265K from Intel's main Arrow Lake stack, not the Arrow Lake Refresh stack that's infiltrated our list of the best CPUs for gaming. Outside of a few areas on Newegg's website, you'll find no mention of the CPU elsewhere online (including Intel's official Core Ultra Series 2 specs page).

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.