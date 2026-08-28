MSI brings DDR4 back to gaming laptops amidst DRAM crisis — Katana 15 HX C14 available with up to Core i9-14900HX and RTX 5070

The ongoing DRAM crisis has led to a sharp increase in laptop prices, with manufacturers facing exponentially high component costs, particularly memory and SSDs. The situation has created a growing gap in the affordable gaming laptop segment, with most entry-level models becoming increasingly expensive. In its response, MSI has introduced the new Katana 15 HX C14 that features Intel’s 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh processors along with support for both DDR5 and DDR4-3200 memory.

Depending on the region, MSI will be offering the value-focused gaming laptop in two variants, featuring dual SO-DIMM slots with either DDR4 or DDR5 compatibility. For context, a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory kit can be purchased for around $200, while a DDR5-6000 kit goes for over $400. MSI did not specify the DDR4 capacity as standard, only that the laptop supports up to 96GB, which seems unlikely given no 48GB DDR4 SO-DIMMs exist.

Configurable with up to a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, the laptop should offer plenty of CPU performance for demanding tasks besides gaming. It will be available with up to an Nvidia RTX 5070 laptop GPU offering support for the latest AI features, GDDR7 memory, DLSS 4.5, and real-time ray tracing. MSI claims that the Katana 15 HX C14 is tuned for up to 170W of combined CPU and GPU power, while the cooling system with dual fans, three heat pipes, and four exhaust outlets helps in sustained performance. There are also dual-PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 slots, allowing gamers to add a separate SSD dedicated to their gaming library.

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Display options include a 15.6-inch IPS panel available with either QHD (2560x1440) resolution that supports up to a 165 Hz refresh rate or FHD (1920x1080) resolution with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate. In terms of design, the laptop comes in a stealthy black finish with textured slash patterns inspired by traditional Japanese blades along with bright red logos. The chassis measures 22.9mm in terms of thickness and weighs 4.62 pounds, making it fairly compact for a 15-inch gaming notebook.

Other notable features include support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, a 4-Zone RGB gaming keyboard with 1.7mm key travel, a 240W power adapter, USB Type-C with Power Delivery 3.0, a 60Whr battery, and DTS-enhanced dual 2W speakers. According to MSI, the new Katana 15 HX C14 will be available globally, although there's no pricing information at the moment.

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