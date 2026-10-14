32GB of DDR5 6000 RAM now costs $450 — AI-induced shortage reaches worst milestone yet

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$449.97 to be precise.

DDR5 memory modules
(Image credit: G.Skill)

The AI-induced PC component shortage, which has caused drastic increases in the cost of DIY building, continues to get worse. Since last year, RAM prices have increased by more than 500% and show no sign of slowing down. In August, we reported that DDR5 6000 RAM — the sweet spot benchmark for both performance and pricing — had reached $400; now, the price is $450.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Bigshrimp
    That is completely outrageous. The cartel and Nvidia are doing so much damage to the PC market!

    Must be nice making 80-90% profit margins...
    Reply
  • dion_
    I bought mine on Newegg back in May for ~$470 (excluding taxes and shipping costs), which was already deranged, and now it's $590 😭🥀
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    Mine was $299, at Microcenter back in January. They don't have it anymore, but according to PCPP, the same kit is $669, online.
    Reply
  • usertests
    We're gonna party like it's 2007.
    Reply