The memory market is so sketchy just now that pricing is a little all over the place; hence, we sometimes see pricing quirks like this. While you might be looking for a deal on a 32GB RAM kit, often found in 2 x 16GB configurations, buying a single stick twice can actually save you money. This Corsair Vengeance RGB RS DDR5 16GB (1x16GB) kit is $229, so you can pick up two for $458. Buying 2 x 16GB in that manner is cheaper than the same regular 2 x 16GB kit, which costs $475.

Of course, these aren't deals compared to prices a year ago, but it seems we're a long way from prices returning to that point. If you're also looking for a motherboard and/or CPU, you can generally save more on memory by picking up a RAM bundle. You can look at our roundup of the best Black Friday RAM bundle deals if you're interested in that.

Corsair's RS line is a slightly budget version of its famed Vengeance line, but this is still very solid RAM, with 6000 speeds for the AMD gaming sweet spot. This memory supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 for one-click optimization, so it will work seamlessly on either platform. As noted, the key selling point here is that this RAM is cheaper to buy as individual sticks of 16GB, rather than as a set of two.

On my travels, I've seen this phenomenon isn't confined to Amazon, either. The G.Skill Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB Series ranks among our top picks for the best gaming RAM. 2 x 16 GB will set you back $559 on Newegg. However, if you buy a single stick with Newegg's promo code, it's just $249, meaning you can pick up 32GB for less than $500, a $60 saving. The timings on the product listings are slightly different, but the part numbers are identical, so that appears to be a typo. Ostensibly, these are the same sticks, just different capacities.

These two deals are a great starting point, but it pays to shop around when RAM costs around $500 for 32GB of DDR5-6000 in normal conditions right now. In our experience, retailers will suss out these pricing enigmas pretty quickly, so move fast if you want to secure RAM at a cheaper price than expected.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.