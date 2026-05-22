Chinese memory maker CXMT enters the mainstream consumer memory with Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit — Chinese-made DRAM emerges as an antidote for crushing shortages

In late 2024, China-based ChangXing Memory Technologies (CXMT) began producing DDR5 modules aimed at the consumer market. Since then, the company has even laid out a roadmap that currently puts its max DDR5 capabilities at 8,000 MT/s across 16 Gb and 24 Gb densities. Fast forward to today, and we're finally seeing Chinese DRAM in a mainstream product, more specifically, a Corsair Vengeance DDR5 16GB stick purchased in China by @wxnod, running at 6,000 MT/s with CL36 speeds.

(Image credit: @wxnod on X)

We can see the "CMK5X16G3E60C36A2-CN" part number, where "CN" denotes it's a China-exclusive kit. It's still certified for both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO (since it runs beyond JEDEC speeds), and we also see the rest of the specs printed on the label, such as the timings and operating voltage. There are also "UKCA" and "CE" signs that indicate this kit meets European and British standards for sale in those regions.

CXMT DDR5 DRAM Die Appears in Corsair Memory pic.twitter.com/GRLeAUHtENMay 22, 2026

The post above shows CPU-Z screenshots clearly revealing that the DRAM powering this kit is from CXMT and not one of the big three memory makers: Micron, Samsung, or SK Hynix. All of those companies are busy selling out their entire production lines to data centers instead, so it makes sense that Corsair is shifting around its suppliers. CXMT might seem like an unusual choice, but the company is well-positioned for this transition.

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See, unlike the major DRAM manufacturers, CXMT doesn't even possess the latest cutting-edge tools to produce memory for hyperscalers. The company isn't tied to any data center contracts, so it has, relatively speaking, empty production lines just waiting for customers. And that clientele CXMT seems to be targeting is regular consumers left in the dust by the rest of the RAM industry.

Until now, CXMT has only really sold to local businesses and lesser-known brands, but being featured in a Corsair kit marks a major shift in the landscape. Even if this kit is exclusive to Chinese markets, it's still made by one of the biggest names in consumer memory — a name that people trust. Besides, most customers won't actually check what factory their DRAM chips are coming from as long as the specs seem up to par.

CXMT DDR5 DRAM 6000 C36-40-40-96 V1.35 pic.twitter.com/rk22qsWYkJMay 22, 2026

Speaking of which, we're looking at a DDR5-6000 CL36 kit, which is not the fastest, but it's plenty for gaming and daily tasks. There's generally less than 5% difference between a CL30 and CL36 kit at 6,000 MT/s, so if you're saving a lot of money going for the slower latency, it might be worth it in some cases, such as, you know, a RAM shortage. That brings us to the main question: Is this RAM actually cheaper?

There was no explicit mention of a price, so for all we know, Corsair is sourcing cheaper memory from CXMT but still selling it at the same inflated rates. If supply from Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron is tight, it makes sense that DRAM bought from those companies would be expensive, but CXMT-made DDR5 should be significantly more affordable for it to matter and make an actual dent in the market.

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Moreover, there would be concerns about how stable these modules are and whether they're fit for overclocking. Since a brand like Corsair is backing them up, a customer would expect it to perform just as well as any other Corsair kit. Another post from the same OP shows a similar KingBank-branded DDR5-6000 kit overclocked to 8,000 MT/s with 44-56-56-128 timings at around 1.5V, so there's clearly some potential here.

CXMT memory pic.twitter.com/dPHE2Evi3qMay 22, 2026

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