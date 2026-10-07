Corsair has slashed $103 off this 32GB Vengeance RAM — the cheapest kit on the market at this speed

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Memory prices continue to climb.

Corsair Vengeance
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware / Corsair)

If you're in the market for a deal on DDR5 RAM during the Amazon Prime sales, Corsair might have the answer with a sale on 32GB of DDR5 5600 memory. Right now you can save $103 and grab this kit for $414.99.

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) 5600
Save 20% ($103)
Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) 5600: was $517.99 now $414.99 at CORSAIR

Get 32GB of DDR5 5600 memory with CL40 latency and support for both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP. Only available in gray, comes with RGB lighting.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.