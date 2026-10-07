Corsair has slashed $103 off this 32GB Vengeance RAM — the cheapest kit on the market at this speed

If you're in the market for a deal on DDR5 RAM during the Amazon Prime sales, Corsair might have the answer with a sale on 32GB of DDR5 5600 memory. Right now you can save $103 and grab this kit for $414.99.

This is obviously a lot more expensive than the RAM prices from a year ago, but it's as good as it gets in today's market, with prices continuing to rise and showing no sign of letting up anytime soon. The cheapest DDR5 6000 kit — the sweet spot for AM5 gaming — is $437. For slightly more modest speeds, this is a decent saving, and the cheapest kit of this capacity and clock on the market. Crucially (pun not intended), this kit supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP, so will work with either platform for best speeds. If your rig runs with an Intel CPU, you can save $5 more with this kit.

There's no denying that RAM prices are tough right now. Unfortunately, all the signs point to things getting worse, rather than better, with some industry figures suggesting the RAM shortage could last an entire decade.

If you need RAM right now, either for a new build or to upgrade your existing system, then this is about as good as it gets.

Corsair is actually hosting a RAM sale across lots of its products, with savings of up to 30%. Prices remain high, but you can check out the whole sale here.

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