Corsair's 32GB Vengeance kits are the cheapest DDR5 RAM on the market right now — lock down 6,200 MT/s speeds for $419.99 or save $10 on a slower RGB kit for $409.99 before memory prices climb further

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Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB RAM kit deals
(Image credit: Future / Corsair)

We've talked about the RAMpocalypse extensively, but there's seemingly no end to the continuing rise in memory pricing at the moment. Luckily, Corsair is keeping its store stocked with some gamer-friendly Vengeance RAM, with a 32GB DDR5-6200 set for $419.99, or a slower option for $409.99, offering the best price on these kits in the current market.

Check out this deal at Corsair

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6200 CL36
Save 22% ($119)
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6200 CL36: was $538.99 now $419.99 at CORSAIR

This Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM is a popular option for gamers. This 32GB RAM combo features two 16GB modules, is rated for 6,200 MT/s speeds, with CAS latency of 36.

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Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-5600
Save 21% ($108)
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-5600: was $517.99 now $409.99 at CORSAIR

A cheaper alternative, this Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM kit has two 16GB modules (totaling 32GB), with adjustable RGB lighting, along with CAS and memory timings of 40-40-40-77.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.