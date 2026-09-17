Corsair's 32GB Vengeance kits are the cheapest DDR5 RAM on the market right now — lock down 6,200 MT/s speeds for $419.99 or save $10 on a slower RGB kit for $409.99 before memory prices climb further

We've talked about the RAMpocalypse extensively, but there's seemingly no end to the continuing rise in memory pricing at the moment. Luckily, Corsair is keeping its store stocked with some gamer-friendly Vengeance RAM, with a 32GB DDR5-6200 set for $419.99, or a slower option for $409.99, offering the best price on these kits in the current market.

● Check out this deal at Corsair

No, we're not talking record-low pricing here, but memory prices aren't a joke right now. AI is pushing them higher and higher, and after $400 for 32GB DDR5 was breached recently, you won't find better-priced DDR5 RAM elsewhere. You'll need a kit like this if you're planning a new gaming PC build or upgrade.

The Corsair Vengeance range continues to be a popular option among gamers, and while we've not given this particular kit a test, the similar spec'd Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C36 performs well. You're getting even faster RAM here, at 6,200 MT/s. It isn't the fastest, but this is priced right in the middle of slower kits that range from 4,800 to 5,600 MT/s, so you're at least getting better bang for your buck.

This particular kit comes with two 16GB modules, with those rated speeds of 6,200 MT/s. It's significantly faster than older DDR4 RAM modules, which typically cap out at 3,600 MT/s. It has CAS latency and memory timings of 36-46-46-100, comes in a black colorway, and has a solid aluminum heat spreader to keep things cool. 6,200 MT/s is a good speed for a gaming RAM kit, and while you can get faster, you'll typically pay more.

That said, every dollar counts when gaming PC builds can go for thousands more than they did last year. You can save $10 and get this DDR5-5600 Corsair Vengeance 32GB kit for $409.99. Like the DDR5-6200 model above, this has two 16GB modules, but with a slower speed of 5,600 MT/s, with CAS latency and memory timings of 40-40-40-77. It also comes with adjustable RGB lighting, a feature missing on the spec above, if you want a more colorful kit. You're probably better off spending the extra $10, but if you're building a mid-tier or budget PC, the speed difference isn't likely to matter as much, but any extra savings might.

The $419.99 price for this 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6200 RAM is the best price you'll find for RAM with these speeds and capacity, although you can go a little cheaper with the $409.99 DDR5-5600 kit instead. Corsair even has cheaper, and slower RAM, but these two offer the best value for performance that you'd expect for a DDR5 gaming PC build. You'll want to grab this deal while you can before the RAM prices inevitably go up even more.