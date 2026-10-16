Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB memory receives a $108 price cut — the cheapest DDR5 5600 kit available to buy right now

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A good deal in a bad climate

Corsair&#039;s Vengeance RGB RAM kit on a gradient colored background.
(Image credit: Future)

Are you looking to buy RAM for an upgrade or an existing PC? You've no doubt seen the news about the extortionate price rises on RAM and storage, thanks to the ongoing AI boom ruining the component market for PC enthusiasts; well, today, we have some slight light in the darkness, with a $108 price cut on some DDR5 memory from Corsair. You can pick up 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB RAM (DDR5-5600) for $409 direct from Corsair. I've checked against our own price tracking info and used various other online resources to confirm that this is indeed the cheapest available to purchase memory kit with these speeds.

Check out this deal at Corsair

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) 5600
Save 21% ($108)
Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) 5600: was $517.99 now $409.99 at CORSAIR

Corsair's Vengeance RGB kit consists of 2x 16GB matched sticks for 32GB total of DDR5 5600 memory, along with timing speeds that include a CAS latency of CL40.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • King_V
    5600MHz CL40?

    It feels like the previous price couldn't compete with faster memory out there. This isn't a deal, it's a reality check for this particular memory kit, or so it seems to me.

    Of course, my knowledge of DDR5 RAM prices is AT LEAST 48 hours out of date, so there's that.
    Reply