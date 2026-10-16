Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB memory receives a $108 price cut — the cheapest DDR5 5600 kit available to buy right now

Are you looking to buy RAM for an upgrade or an existing PC? You've no doubt seen the news about the extortionate price rises on RAM and storage, thanks to the ongoing AI boom ruining the component market for PC enthusiasts; well, today, we have some slight light in the darkness, with a $108 price cut on some DDR5 memory from Corsair. You can pick up 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB RAM (DDR5-5600) for $409 direct from Corsair. I've checked against our own price tracking info and used various other online resources to confirm that this is indeed the cheapest available to purchase memory kit with these speeds.

● Check out this deal at Corsair

This 32GB kit comprises two 16GB matched memory sticks, both with RGB lighting running along the spine of the heat shroud. The Corsair Vengeance RGB RAM is DDR5 with speeds of 5600 MT/s and a CAS latency of 40. This kit comes with Intel XMP profiles that can be selected in the BIOS.

We can't compare prices of RAM now to those of even a year ago. That's just unrealistic in the current AI economic climate, and whether you love or hate AI, it's not going anywhere soon; the rollouts of large data centers and manufacturers focusing resources on profit-heavy AI component production will continue for the foreseeable future.

There's no denying that RAM prices are tough right now. All the signs point to prices going up even further as scarcity becomes more of an issue for anyone wanting to build a PC in the next few years. If you're waiting for a fall in price, or the AI bubble to burst, you could still be waiting for up to a decade for memory and RAM production to normalize to anywhere near previous figures.

If you desperately need RAM now, this is one of the better prices on a 32GB kit. There are faster memory kits available, but you have to, of course, pay more for them, and the performance upgrades in most situations won't even be perceivable for the average user.