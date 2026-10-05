Customer sends two-stick $16,000 DDR5 memory kit to repair shop — soaring replacement costs make DIMM repairs viable, technician revives dead module with hot-air reflow and new PMIC

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The economics of 'throw it away and buy a new one' have shifted dramatically due to the AI components crisis.

DDR5 RAM stick repair
(Image credit: NorthWestRepair)

A YouTube channel best known for its skillful graphics card fixes has published its first RAM module repair video. Tony from NorthWestRepair’s latest video shows his attempts to mend a pair of high-capacity DDR5 sticks worth a purported $16,000. It isn’t the repair skills that are newsworthy here. Rather, it’s the shift in economics that makes the chuck-it-and-replace-it attitude to bad RAM a philosophy that simply doesn’t apply in 2026. The impact of the AI-pocalypse means that spending a couple of hundred dollars on repair labor to save a several-thousand-dollar DDR5 DIMM is now sensible. If you can repair RAM, you can now start a business.

Repair DDR5 RDIMM ECC registered server memory DIMM from Hynix and Samsung 128GB 256GB - YouTube Repair DDR5 RDIMM ECC registered server memory DIMM from Hynix and Samsung 128GB 256GB - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.