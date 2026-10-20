Electronics hobbyist converts $120 DDR5 SODIMM kit into ‘$1000’ desktop kit to fight RAM crisis — ICs from SK hynix DDR5-5600 16GB modules used to create DDR5-7800 desktop sticks

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You have to be lucky to find such cheap DDR5 SODIMMs, and specialist equipment and skills are required for success.

Electronics hobbyist converts a $120 DDR5 SODIMM kit into a $1000 desktop kit
(Image credit: Blighted Agent on YouTube)
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What if you could buy a cheap used DDR5 SODIMM (laptop memory) kit and transform it into a super-fast DDR5 desktop kit? That’s what electronics hobbyist Blighted Agent recently did when they succeeded in converting a SK hynix 2x 16GB DDR5-5600 SODIMM kit they got from Facebook Marketplace for $120 into a 2x 16GB DDR5-7800 desktop kit, claimed to be worth around $1,000. They also had to buy some blank DDR5 desktop memory PCBs from AliExpress for around $16 each, and a set of heatsinks for around $18.

I Turned Laptop DDR5 in Desktop DDR5 and then Overclocked It - YouTube I Turned Laptop DDR5 in Desktop DDR5 and then Overclocked It - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tntdyno
    SODMGDIMMMMMMMM
    Reply
  • Simonhayteruk
    Its ram cost + labour (rule number 1, never take your time for granted, your time is money) doing stuff for yourself is great but your not saving hundreds if your time could be spent making money. The only exemption is when you profit from making the videos.

    The time it would take me to carry out this process, I would have earned enough money to buy it new.

    Also, I much prefer it from the manufacturer, just because it posts now doesn't mean it will in a week or year, Ball Grid Arrays (BGAs) and Chip Scale Packages (CSPs) are notorious for bad joints. Even with the best technology in the world there is a high chance of the joints not being perfect and severely degrees the longevity of the product - that's why these manufactured use XRAY. It is the only way to be sure the product is sound, and these machines start at around £40K for the most basic model.
    Reply