G.Skill wins PC enthusiast as 'customer for life' simply by honoring its warranty replacement policy — enthusiast gets new module for kit that cost $150 but now sells for $1,200

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Here’s a happy story regarding broken DDR5 RAM modules, for a change.

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C26
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A PC RAM maker has honored its guarantee promises despite the memory kit in question’s price rising eightfold since it was bought. This is news in 2026, as we’ve heard of so many companies dealing with AI-inflated component pricing refusing to replace items, instead refunding the original purchasing price despite the products now being worth many multiples of the original price. These glad tidings come via Redditor Double-South8863, who says their $150 G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB 64GB DDR5-6000 RAM kit, now priced at $1,200 on Amazon, was back at full capacity after the company replaced the stick. They received the replacement within two weeks.

I will never buy any RAM other than Gskill for as long as I live. RMA for the RAM
 from r/pcmasterrace
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.