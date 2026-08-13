Get 16GB of DDR5 RAM free when you buy AMD's 9900X and an Asus TUF motherboard — $659 Newegg combo saves $274, and you get a free 240mm AIO

Since late 2025, RAM, storage, and graphics card prices have shot through the roof, making items that were once affordable out of reach for many people. Anyone still in the market for those parts has to rely on combo deals for any reasonable pricing. Newegg has an excellent 3-item combo running where you essentially get the 16GB of DDR5 RAM for FREE with a huge $274 discount. For only $658.99 , you get the powerful Ryzen 9 9900X processor, a quality Asus X870E-Plus Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, and 2x8GB Team Group DDR5-5200 RAM, along with a free Cooler Master 240mm AIO.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The star of the combo has to be the ‘free’ RAM. The combo offers 16GB (2x8GB) of TeamGroup’s T-Force Vulkan DDR5-5200. And while the RAM speed is outside of AMD’s sweet spot, you’d be hard-pressed to notice a performance difference without looking at a frame counter. These black, non-RGB sticks will also look great with the included motherboard. If you apply the ~$274 discount to the RAM, you’re getting it for free. And if 16GB isn’t enough, buy the same kit again net 32GB for only $240.

Although we didn’t review AMD’s Ryzen 9 9900X, we know the non-X3D chips, like its big brother, the Ryzen 9 9950X, were generally well received by our reviewer and the public alike. Its strong multicore and single-threaded performance, native AVX-512 support, and backward compatibility with AM5 motherboards make this CPU an excellent choice for someone who uses their PC for more than just gaming and can make use of the additional cores and threads, as you can see from our benchmark data:

The Ryzen 9 9900X is a 12-core, 24-thread processor built on TSMC’s 4nm FinFET process (6nm for the I/O die) with a base clock of 4.4 GHz and boost up to 5.6 GHz. It has a TDP of 120W and is relatively easy to manage the thermals, even when overclocking the fully unlocked processor. While overclocking isn’t what it used to be, you can still squeeze out a couple of hundred more GHz, and sometimes you can get there, even when lowering the voltage. In short, there’s a lot of performance out of the box, and even a bit more headroom left if you want to overclock.

Last, the Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi 7 is a solid all-around motherboard for the AM5 platform. It delivers sufficient power to support flagship-class processors and easily handles the 9850X3D in the combo, even with some overclocking. It comes with four M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0) and two SATA ports for storage, fast networking with integrated Wi-Fi 7 and 2,5 GbE, ample USB ports on the rear IO (13, including two USB4 40 Gbps Type-C), and a quality audio solution based on the last-gen Realtek flagship (ALC1220P). Asus’ AI solutions (AI Cache Boost, Overclocking, Cooling II, and Networking II) and the DIY-friendly design make it easy to build and get the most out of your system.



If you’re in the market for an AM5-based system that isn’t based on an X3D chip, this $658.99 combo (an incredible $274 savings) is one of the better deals available at Newegg right now. And you even get a free 240mm Cooler Master AIO. Getting RAM for what essentially amounts to ‘free’ is not something we see frequently. You can even upgrade to 32GB and still find yourself well ahead versus buying alone. Get this deal while it lasts.