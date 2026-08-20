Get 32GB of RAM for only $241 in this 3-item gaming combo from Newegg —save $249 on this inclusive bundle with Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Corsair Vengeance RAM, and a Gigabyte X870E motherboard

If there’s anything we learned while looking to upgrade or buying new PC parts over the past several months, it’s that you need to rely on combo deals to get the most for your money. Newegg’s latest AM5 combo pairs 32GB (2x16GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000, one of the fastest gaming CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and a quality Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard for only $1,009.99, a savings of almost $249. When you apply the savings to the RAM, it’s only $241, and the cheapest way to get 32GB.

The RAM portion of the bundle, Corsair’s Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM kit, is currently available on Newegg for an eye-watering $489.99 when bought separately. The good news is that the massive discount brings this RAM down to a reasonable-for-the-times $241. This black kit matches the Aorus Elite Wifi7 board and features a frosted RGB light bar that runs the length of the sticks. If RGB lighting isn’t your thing and you prefer a stealthy, unassuming look, you can turn it off. The DDR5-6000 speed lands in the sweet spot for the AM5 platform and is a worthwhile, good-looking option. The SK Hynix ICs under the heatsink pair nicely with the board and offer plenty of overclocking headroom.

Next is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation CPUs for gaming, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D . This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available . It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and is a good match for most applications. This combo also includes a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO (a $80 value), which easily handles the processor.

The Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 is a well-rounded mid-range motherboard that offers 12 USB ports on the rear IO, including two USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports. It features a capable VRM to power any processor, four M.2 sockets (3x PCIe 5.0 x4), a PCIe 5.0 slot, fast networking with 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 7, a last-gen flagship-class audio solution, and several “EZ” features like EZ-Latch Plus and EZ-Latch Click to make building easier. It also supports up to 256B of DDR5 RAM at speeds up to DDR5-8200, which is fast for the platform, as the sweet spot is around 6000-6400 MT/s. The all-black board will also look good in any dark build theme and even incorporates some RGB bling to light up your chassis.