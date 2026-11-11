Grab 32GB DDR5 for $351 with this Newegg bundle with the 9800X3D, $87 less than the next cheapest memory — gaming PC build kit includes enthusiast Asus X870E motherboard and free AIO liquid cooler with $128.99 in total savings

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Start building a 4K gaming PC with this Newegg parts bundle

9800X3D Newegg combo deal
(Image credit: Future / Newegg)
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Newegg is one of the best places at the moment for deal bundles on otherwise expensive PC parts for a new gaming PC. With that in mind, you can pick up a brand-new AMD Ryzen 7 9950X3D with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Asus TUF Gaming X870E motherboard for $1,059.98.

Check out this combo deal at Newegg

Newegg CPU Memory Combo - AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Bundle with V-Color 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM and Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi 7 motherboard
Save 11% ($128.99)
Newegg CPU Memory Combo - AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Bundle with V-Color 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM and Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi 7 motherboard: was $1,188.97 now $1,059.98 at Newegg

This combo deal means securing an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of AMD's fastest mainstream processors for gaming with seriously impressive 3D V-Cache, with 32GB of V-Color DDR5 RAM, rated at 6,000 MT/s and an Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi7 motherboard.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.