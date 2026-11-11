Grab 32GB DDR5 for $351 with this Newegg bundle with the 9800X3D, $87 less than the next cheapest memory — gaming PC build kit includes enthusiast Asus X870E motherboard and free AIO liquid cooler with $128.99 in total savings

Newegg is one of the best places at the moment for deal bundles on otherwise expensive PC parts for a new gaming PC. With that in mind, you can pick up a brand-new AMD Ryzen 7 9950X3D with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Asus TUF Gaming X870E motherboard for $1,059.98.

● Check out this combo deal at Newegg

This deal saves you $128.99 compared to buying the parts separately. You're also getting a free Rosewill 360mm AIO liquid cooler thrown in for free, worth $89.99. More importantly, however, is the RAM. With this deal, you're bringing down the effective cost of the memory to just $351, or less if you count the free cooler.

Buying this RAM separately would cost you $479.99, while the cheapest 32GB DDR5 kit on sale anywhere right now is $438, so you're paying $87 less for RAM compared to what you'd have to pay elsewhere. That's a great deal considering how expensive RAM has become over the last year, especially if you need to build or upgrade your rig today.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is no longer the fastest gaming CPU on the market, but it's still our favorite, with performance that's almost impossible to beat. It ships with eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed up to 5.2 GHz. The important stat, though, is 96MB of L3 cache. This is AMD's all-important 3D V-Cache technology in action. The extra cache provides a huge frame rate boost by giving the CPU more memory directly.

There's less need for it to drop down to slower system RAM while you're gaming, making frame rates higher and more stable. As the Bench charts below show, this is a CPU that, despite being marginally pipped to the post by newer CPUs like the 9850X3D, is still an absolute powerhouse for gamers.

Along with this world-class processor is a solid set of RAM for your rig. The V-Color Manta XSky RAM included here is a popular one among these Newegg bundles. You're getting two 16GB memory modules to run dual-channel, and it's fast DDR5 CL30 RAM, rated at 6,000 MT/s, with RGB lighting that you can configure. RAM prices are showing no signs of cooling, so getting RAM for nearly $90 less than you'd be paying elsewhere is a worthy option if you're building or upgrading a new PC.

Along with the RAM is an Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus WiFi 7 motherboard. This is an enthusiast-friendly board that's packed with a whole host of gaming features. Ready for an AM5 build, this motherboard has 13 USBs at the rear, including two USB-C ports that are rated at speeds of 40 Gbps. You're also getting four M.2 sockets for plenty of SSDs, and with the 9800X3D installed, two of them are rated for PCIe 5.0 speeds over four lanes. There's fast networking, with 2.5 Gb Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 support included.

A nice extra, too, is that Rosewill AIO cooler. Worth $89.99 if you had to buy it, this 360mm cooler will help to keep your CPU cool, with three RGB fans and a built-in display that can show you your CPU's temperature, fan and pump speeds. No cost here: this one comes with the bundle for free.

Overall, the $1,059.99 sale price for this Newegg parts bundle means you're scoring a top-spec CPU with better-priced RAM than buying it separately before we even consider the motherboard and free CPU cooler. The $128.99 discount here isn't one you should ignore given current market prices, but with these bundles selling out fast, you'll need to be quick to secure it for yourself.