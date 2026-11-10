Grab 32GB DDR5 for $371 in this Newegg RAM bundle with the 9800X3D, $70 less than buying it separately — $138 saving on parts for a 4K gaming PC, including a Gigabyte X870 motherboard and free ATX case

There's a great Newegg combo deal right now that'll net you half the parts you'll need for a new 4K gaming PC. For $1,090.98, you can pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best CPUs you'll find for gaming, along with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM and a mid-tier Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The $138.99 saving you're making here means you're getting the RAM for $371, almost $70 less than the current low price for 32GB DDR5 RAM right now. If you count the free Rosewill ATX case you're getting here, too, worth $59.99, the RAM is just $311. These parts give you the foundation for a high-spec AM5 gaming PC that, coupled with a recent GPU that you'll need to buy separately, will smash through high frame rates at 1440p and 4K.

Starting out in this combo is one of the fastest and best of the current-gen gaming CPUs on the market, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This eight-core, 16-thread Zen 5 processor has a base clock speed of 4.6 GHz and a max boost speed of 5.2 GHz and a 120W TDP. More importantly for gamers, though, is the L3 cache. This boosted 96MB L3 cache capacity is the reason AMD CPUs have become the dominant force in gaming right now. They're able to deliver faster, more stable frame rates as the CPU doesn't need to rely on the slower system RAM as often while you're gaming.

As the CPU benchmark data shows, the 9800X3D sits near the very top of the food chain right now. Only CPUs like the 9850X3D can beat it; that CPU is 3% faster at 1080p than the 9800X3D, but has much higher power demands. As it stands, the 9800X3D continues to be a firm favorite, and one that'll sit comfortably in high-spec rigs for a few years to come.

You're also getting RAM with this bundle, with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 memory included, split across two 16GB modules. If you wanted to buy this RAM separately, it'd currently cost you a huge $509.99 right now. As we mentioned, however, this bundle's collective cost and $138.99 discount bring the effective price down by $138. This black kit matches the motherboard and has customizable RGB, which you can switch on and off. With speeds of 6,000 MT/s, this RAM sits in the sweet spot for gamers, with CAS and latency timings of 36-44-44-96.

As for the motherboard, the Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wifi 7 is a solid mid-range performer for an AM5 gaming PC build. There's plenty of connectivity here, with 12 USB ports on the rear, including two USB-C 4 ports rated for 40 Gbps. There are also four M.2 slots, one rated for PCIe 5.0 with the 9800X3D installed, along with Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5 Gb Ethernet connectivity. There's also a five-year warranty for support.

The Rosewill mid-tower ATX case is a nice extra, and if you bought it separately, it'd cost you $59.99. It's a gaming PC case, with four 120mm fans, a tempered glass side and a mesh front to keep your fans free from dust. Luckily, it's all free here.

The $1,090.98 sale price for this Newegg combo bundle with the 9800X3D means you can save nearly $140 on the RAM compared to buying it separately. The $138.99 discount will help towards the cost of a new SSD or GPU, especially given how expensive PC components have become recently. These bundles sell out quickly, though, so you'll need to be quick.