Grab 32GB DDR5 for $371 in this Newegg RAM bundle with the 9800X3D, $70 less than buying it separately — $138 saving on parts for a 4K gaming PC, including a Gigabyte X870 motherboard and free ATX case

Deals
By
Published

The beginnings of a 4K gaming PC build

Newegg 9800X3D RAM bundle deal
(Image credit: Future / AMD / Corsair / Gigabyte)
0

There's a great Newegg combo deal right now that'll net you half the parts you'll need for a new 4K gaming PC. For $1,090.98, you can pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best CPUs you'll find for gaming, along with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM and a mid-tier Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard.

Check out this deal at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM, Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wifi7
free ATX case worth $59.99
Save 11% ($138.99)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM, Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wifi7: was $1,229.97 now $1,090.98 at Newegg

Save big on this 3-item gaming combo from Newegg. You get one of the fastest gaming processors in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a quality mid-range Gigabyte X870 motherboard with ample connectivity, and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM. Newegg also throws in a free 240mm AIO for your CPU. Get this deal while it lasts!

View Deal
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.