It’s Black Friday week, and the deals are flowing! On Newegg, we found the least expensive non-refurbished 32GB DDR5-6000 kit available. You can buy Team’s T-Force Delta RGB (FF3D532G6000HC38JDC01) kit for only $439 after using promo code BFF465 . The best part of this deal, aside from the solid (for the time) pricing, is that you can buy it individually. In other words, you don’t have to buy a RAM combo deal and parts you may not need; just the RAM is on sale.

Modeled after stealth aircraft, the memory kit sports a black heat spreader with white branding. Along the top is a frosted RGB strip with additional T-Force branding (this time in black) and 120-degree views that will illuminate the inside of your chassis. It’s also equipped with a smart RGB IC controller compatible with most lighting effect software (Asus Aura, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and Biostar’s Vivid LED DJ to design your own lighting. Overall, they offer a clean, geometric look that’s sure to blend with any black/dark-themed build.

This kit comes in DDR5-6000 CL38-46-46-84 speed/timings using 1.35V. While that isn’t the fastest DDR5-6000 kit around, you’d be hard-pressed to notice a performance difference without staring at benchmarks. This is the low end of AMD’s ‘sweet spot’ for price and performance. Installing a kit at this speed ensures a 1:1 ratio between DRAM and memory controller frequency, which is optimal for performance at these speeds. Team lists multiple suppliers for this kit, but there’s usually some headroom left for overclocking, whether it’s Micron, Samsung, or SK Hynix ICs.

(Image credit: Future)

In the end, the TeamGroup 32GB T-Force Delta DDR5-6000 CL38 RGB RAM at $439 is the cheapest DDR5-6000 kit you can find that isn't bundled with other components. It will look good in any dark build, or even as a contrast piece in a white build, and the performance is where you want it, especially on the AMD platform. Buy it now before this deal expires, or you’ll be stuck with more expensive options or bundle deals.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.