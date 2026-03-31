This 32GB Corsair Pro Overclocking kit is the cheapest DDR5 RAM you'll find on sale right now — $309.99 sale price is $60 cheaper than its next-best rival and makes this the perfect deal for enthusiast gaming PC builds

Fresh off the back of last week's Corsair RAM deal is another epic bargain that you won't want to miss. The folks over at B&H Photo have slashed the price of this Corsair Pro Overclocking DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) to just $309.99 right now. That's a massive $140 on its current list price that you can't afford to ignore if you want fast, cheap RAM in your build. You'll need to be quick, though, as the deal is set to end in less than 24 hours.

● Check out this deal at B&H Photo

Look, this isn't a record low price, but we're not in 2025 anymore. RAM prices have been skyrocketing over recent months, despite early signs that the market might be cooling; we're nowhere near the old prices we saw. $309.99 is the cheapest you'll find 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM right now, especially with speeds of 6,400 MT/s, with the next best option (with slower speeds) is this Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM for $369.99 over at Amazon.

While we'd normally focus on specs first in a deal like this, the price is the elephant in the room. We've written extensively about the AI-driven memory pricing crisis that has sent the cost of memory chips to record highs. Our RAM price tracker shows that, not only has the cost of RAM rapidly risen in recent months, but it's also caused a stock crunch, with plenty of the best-priced options now regularly out of stock.

Very few green shoots exist right now in this market. Team Group warned in December that the pricing crisis had only just started, while Kingston warned users not to wait to upgrade RAM or SSD. Corsair isn't immune to the crisis, either, and has raised its prices considerably over recent months.

We are where we are. $309.99 isn't a record low, but you can expect to spend a lot more on memory elsewhere, and this particular deal places it $60 cheaper than its next best (and ultimately slower) sibling.

This particular kit comes with two 16GB modules, with rated speeds of 6,400 MT/s. Not only is that significantly faster than older DDR4 RAM modules, which typically max out at 3,600 MT/s, but as our Corsair Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 review shows, this RAM is overclockable, supporting Intel XMP and AMD EXPO OC profiles on supported motherboards. Thanks to its overclockable nature that lets you increase the speeds to 6600 M/Ts or higher, this is RAM that you can push further and faster in an enthusiast gaming PC build.

This Corsair Pro Overlocking RAM has CAS latency and memory timings of 38-40-40-84, operating at a voltage of 1.35V. This isn't flashy RAM, and lacks the RGB you'll see in some of its other Vengeance models. It instead ships in a simple black design and has a solid aluminum integrated heat spreader to keep it cool while operating.

You won't find better, faster RAM as cheap as this $309.99 Corsair Pro Overclocking 32GB RAM deal from B&H Photo. This is high-quality and reliable RAM that, in a tough market, is pushing against the grain and beating the AI-fueled memory pricing. If you're planning an upgrade or new build, you'll want to jump on this quick, as this is a limited-time deal that won't last until tomorrow.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.