This 32GB DDR5 RAM kit is now the cheapest on sale, dropping back under $400 — 13% discount on an unflashy PNY memory kit for new gaming PC builds or upgrades

The RAMpocalypse means that, unfortunately, memory has become one of the most expensive parts in a new gaming PC build or upgrade. The ongoing global DRAM shortage means that you're going to need to pick up deals as they pop up. They're not ground-breaking deals or record lows, but they're the best prices in the current market. That's where this PNY DDR5 offer comes in, bringing the price of 32GB DDR5 down to just $399.99.

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Believe it or not, this is where we're at with DDR5 RAM kits right now, and without a time machine (or buying second-hand), you're not going to find better pricing. This is the cheapest kit on sale at this spec and capacity, and after prices recently shot up past $400, it's a good offer to see it drop back below for the time being.

Our RAM price tracker shows how bad the market is for memory right now. You won't find a single option hitting below its record-low price floor, with many of the most popular models out of stock, too.

With this PNY kit, you're getting two 16GB DDR5 modules in this kit, capable of running at 5,600 MT/s, with CAS and memory timings of 46-46-46-90. This is high-performance RAM, suitable for gaming and workstation use. It isn't the fastest, but it'll do the job, as long as you're not looking to match the speeds (and higher prices) you'll find in higher-end DDR5 memory.

Unlike some of the RGB-packed options that gamers sometimes prefer, this PNY kit is pretty bare-bones as far as design goes. There's no RGB lighting at all, with just a black PCB finish and no heatspreaders. This is an install-and-forget kit that isn't meant to be flashy.

The $399.99 sale price for this PNY Performance DDR5 32GB memory is the real factor here: it's a price that simply can't be beaten right now. If you're building a new PC or upgrading your existing one, this PNY kit is a deal worth considering in the current market.