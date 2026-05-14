This $329.99 32GB Corsair Pro Overclocking kit is the cheapest DDR5 RAM on sale right now — ultra-fast 6400 MT/s memory upgrade for your gaming PC comes with $70 price drop that makes it $40 cheaper than its next-best rival

Don't walk, run (to your PC) and hit that order button on a deal that cuts the cost of buying a new stack of DDR5 memory modules by $70. The folks at B&H Photo have slashed the price of this Corsair Pro Overclocking DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) to just $329.99 right now. With RAM prices still impacted by the AI-fueled boom, a $70 price cut on RAM, given current market prices, is one you can't ignore, but you'll need to be quick, as this deal is likely to run out soon.

● Check out this deal at B&H Photo

Unfortunately, the ultra-low prices we saw last year are a distant memory (no pun intended). The term skyrocketing might be a cliché, but it's unfortunately true, with RAM like this significantly more expensive than it would have been 12 months ago. Those old prices aren't coming back any time soon, with hardware manufacturers like Framework warning about even more price rises this year. Right now, $239.99 is a bargain, with the next-best option with equivalent speeds costing you at least $40 more, and prices likely to go up, not down in the next 12 months.

This particular kit comes with two 16GB modules, with rated speeds of 6,400 MT/s. That's a big speed jump over older DDR4 memory, where you'd see max speeds of 3,600 MT/s. As our Corsair Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 review shows, however, you can push this RAM even further, as it's overclockable using Intel XMP and AMD EXPO OC profiles on motherboards that support it. For enthusiasts, you can push this RAM to speeds of 6,600 MT/s or higher, making it an ideal option for seriously powerful gaming PC builds.

You're getting CAS latency and memory timings of 38-40-40-84 with this Corsair Pro Overclocking RAM kit, operating at a voltage of 1.35V. Unlike some of the flashier RAM kits on the market, including Corsair's own Vengeance models, you're not getting any RGB with this kit. It instead comes in a simple white colorway, with a solid aluminum integrated heat spreader to help keep things cool during heavy workloads.

It's true: this isn't a record-breaking deal, but that's missing the point. What it is, however, is a great deal given the current market. A $70 price drop, and one that makes it the cheapest 32GB DDR5 RAM kit on the market right now, is worth a buy if you're thinking about upgrading your PC or building a new one.

You won't find better, faster RAM as cheap as this $329.99 Corsair Pro Overclocking 32GB RAM kit from B&H Photo. This isn't a no-brand kit, either, so you'd be buying high-quality and reliable RAM at a price that, given the tough market conditions, is pushing against the grain. Past experience tells us that these discounted RAM kits sell out fast, so if you're interested, you should order it before it sells out.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.