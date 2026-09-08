This $389 32GB DDR5 RAM kit is the cheapest on sale right now for a gaming PC upgrade — higher-spec RAM for $415 gives PC builders rare choice as the AI boom continues to force memory prices higher

We're seeing 32GB DDR5 RAM prices regularly push above $400 now. That's just where the market is, and as unfair as it might seem, the world is still turning, and people still need memory for their PC upgrades. Luckily, this TeamGroup T-Force Delta RAM deal drops the price to $389.99 at Newegg, as long as you use the coupon code LUYRF228 at checkout.

● Check out this deal on Newegg

Deals like this continue to be the best way to pick up new RAM as the ongoing global DRAM shortage, caused by the AI boom, rolls on. We're not going to see lower prices for RAM or SSDs any time soon. Deals like this aren't ground-breaking, and we're nowhere near record lows, but they're the best prices in a difficult market. Sans a time machine, or going second-hand, you won't find better pricing today than this.

As for this particular RAM kit, it's a good option for a mid-tier build. It's DDR5-5200, meaning speeds of 5,200 MT/s. That isn't the fastest RAM on the market, by any means, but it's certainly an upgrade over older DDR4 modules, which would usually see speeds of around 3,600 MT/s at best.

use coupon code LUYRF228 for $40 off Save 9% ($40) Team Group T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5200: was $429.99 now $389.99 at Newegg This RGB kit from Team Group unlocks 32GB of DDR5 memory for your gaming PC or workstation rig. CAS and memory timings of 40-40-40-76, with speeds of 5,200 MT/s, mean this isn't the fastest memory out there, but it's currently the cheapest 32GB DDR5 kit you can buy.

You're getting two 16GB DDR5 modules here, with CAS and memory timings of 40-40-40-76. This is perfectly fine memory for workstation and gaming use, with built-in RGB lighting to spice up your build. Yes, it won't be the fastest you've used. If you need to max out a build with the best speeds and lowest latency, you'll need to look for higher-end DDR5 memory instead.

Luckily, you have options there. The next best option with faster speeds is this alternative kit, also from Team Group, for $415.99. The Team Group T-Force Vulcan has CAS and memory timings of 38-46-46-84, with speeds of 6,400 MT/s. Much faster, so ideal for a higher-end rig, but it lacks the RGB lighting. That might be a trade-off you're willing to accept if you've got the extra $27.

Honestly? The best option here, if you do have the extra cash, is the T-Force Vulcan for $415.99. It's faster, only slightly more expensive, and it's still a bargain compared to rival kits that can go as high as $600 or $700 at the moment. That said, a new PC build or upgrade on a budget requires a few compromises, and unless you're pushing your PC to its limits, the Team Group T-Force Delta RAM kit for $389.99 is a solid option.

Either choice is a deal worth considering in this awfully expensive market that PC builders face at the moment. AI isn't going anywhere, and we're probably going to see prices this high, if not higher, for some time. Deals like these, even if they aren't world-beating, are still the best way to get RAM at the moment.