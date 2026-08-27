$215 discount turns Corsair's DDR5-6000 Vengeance memory kit into the cheapest 32GB of RAM at those speeds — 35% saving as stock dwindles and prices continue to rise
The cheapest DDR5-6000 32GB memory kit you can currently purchase
Unfortunately, today's Corsair Vengeance deal has sold out. The next cheapest memory kit available with the same speeds is Patriot's Viper 32GB DDR5-6000 kit for $404.99. Or if you want something a little faster, there's the V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6400 32GB kit for $409.99 (save $40 with code NGZF583) with AMD EXPO optimization for BIOS configuration.
When it comes to building a new PC, memory has seen the sharpest rise in pricing in years. Now, you have to seriously consider the cost of the RAM kit in your build, and especially for those stepping up from a DDR4 platform, whether the cost is worth it for the extra performance. Currently, the prices continue to rise with no end in sight. It's hard to suggest holding off on upgrading now, as we have no clue when the prices will start to fall - if at all. However, if you are looking for a brand new pair of DDR5-6000 RAM sticks for a desktop PC, then Corsair's Vengeance 32GB DDR5-6000 kit has just received a $215 discount that brings the price down to $401.99, from its $616.99 list price. This makes it the cheapest 32GB DDR5-6000 kit that you can purchase today.
● Check out this deal at Corsair
The kit includes two 16GB DDR5 modules that run at 6000 MT/s with a CAS latency of CL36 and further timings of 38-38-76. Corsair's Vengeance kits are a popular choice among PC building enthusiasts and feature black aluminum patterned heat spreaders with RGB lighting running across the spine of the sticks. They come with Intel XMP BIOS profiles for preconfigured overclocking.
Corsair's Vengeance memory kit consists of two 16GB sticks for a total of 32GB. The kit has a CAS latency of CL36 and further timings of 38-38-76, with a voltage of 1.25V.
Prices of memory, especially DDR5 kits, are very off-putting at the moment, and looking at upgrading can feel the same. With current-gen game consoles going up in price, expectations for next-gen consoles are that the prices will stretch over a thousand dollars. So if you're thinking of getting a new gaming PC or upgrading from an older DDR4-based system, it's probably best not to wait around. Just be prepared for some hurt to the bank account. Industry figures say the memory shortage could last for years or even a decade, with no relief at all in sight; prices are much likelier to go up rather than down.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
If you don't want your tech outlet site mentioning products and pricing as not so subtle advertisements, then it will not be here at all for you to make complaints in their forum.