Apple faces unprecedented memory cost increases as RAM prices continue to surge, manufacturing bill climbs by $33 billion — rising component expenses threaten margins through the holiday quarter and into 2027

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AI demand is tightening DRAM and NAND supply, pushing up costs for device makers and leaving less memory available for consumer electronics

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Apple is about to feel the squeeze from rising memory prices, with the cost of RAM climbing just as the company heads into its busiest shopping season. According to Reuters, Apple expects to pay more for memory in the December quarter, with the CEO, John Ternus, describing the current price increases as “unprecedented. The company has so far managed to soften the blow by using memory bought at lower prices, cutting costs elsewhere and raising prices on some products. However, it is reported that its manufacturing bill has climbed by $33 billion in just a few months.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Before you know it someone will accuse memory makers of price gouging... :cry:
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    I think this RAM crisis is going to last a lot longer than people are willing to recognize. Sam Altman will eventually run out of money to vacuum up the world's supply of RAM. Then other large B2B firms competing for RAM will rush in to consume what he was hoarding. Then the consumer-facing device companies like Apple and Nintendo will rush in. Then the consumers themselves will jump in afterwards.

    The result is that capacity remains maxed out for years... probably until atleast 2032. Prices keep rising for another year or two before slowly dropping like a feather until they find post-AI boom stability.
    Reply