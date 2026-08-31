China's CXMT beats Western chipmakers to announcement of LPDDR6 mass production — Xiaomi smartphones to debut industry’s first LPDDR6 chips
LPDDR6 arrives in less than a year after CXMT started mass-producing LPDDR5.
ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) has announced in a social media post that it has started mass production of LPDDR6 memory for a Xiaomi smartphone, Reuters reports. This is not entirely unexpected given the general LPDDR6 mass-production timeline, but the announcement is still surprising because two China-based companies are ahead of industry announcements. Yet, there are caveats.
LPDDR6 is perhaps the most substantial upgrade to the GDDR-class memory ever. Firstly, it uses PAM3 signaling, which encodes 3 bits of information across two symbols, compared with the NRZ signaling used by LPDDR5/LPDDR5X. Second, the data transfer rate increases to 43.2 GT/s. Third, the reduced I/O width from 32 bits to 24 bits requires rework at both the hardware and software levels.
Given the differences between LPDDR5 and LPDDR6, the most important factor here is not exactly LPDDR6 manufacturing, but a broader view.
On the one hand, CXMT reached mass production of LPDDR6 roughly at the same time as the established DRAM leaders, meaning it is on par with them, if not ahead. This marks a substantial change from earlier generations, when Chinese DRAM technology generally lagged considerably behind Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron.
On the other hand, reaching mass production does not necessarily mean that CXMT has achieved full technological or manufacturing parity with its larger rivals. The official announcement covers only one smartphone maker and one model, meaning CXMT's LPDD6 still has to pass validation for other handsets and other makers.
Still, the significance of CXMT's announcement is hard to understate. CXMT is no longer merely catching up by introducing a new memory generation years after its international competitors. With LPDDR6, CXMT is entering the market during the standard's initial commercialization, which means the technology gap between China's leading DRAM producer and the industry's established players has narrowed considerably.
Which brings us to the question of whether CXMT can maintain this pace. Developing a competitive LPDDR6 device is one thing, producing it at high yields and in sufficient volumes to supply major customers is another. For now, we are talking about a niche smartphone with memory operating at undisclosed performance.
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If CXMT can mass-produce LPDDR6 for the whole market and manufacturers, we may well have seen the change of the industry leader. Yet, given one niche device, we certainly cannot say so for now.
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Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
And it's hardly surprising CXMT is progressing so fast, given the monstrous subsidies and aid it's receiving from the Chinese government.
Yeah, unlike the US $280 billion Chips Act.
If it's in China, you call it a subsidy, but in the US we should call them what?? "Presents"? "Tips"? "Encouragements"? "Birthday Presents"?? Tell us exactly please.
I can't wait for this one!!
Chinese Company Begins Mass Production of Homegrown DRAMChina's CXMT Aims to Tackle DDR5 Market Later This Year
It's just that there's an explosion of interest in memory right now. And the pricing surge has helped make CXMT's DDR5 memory both relevant and lucrative.
Silicon Valley calls it “Acts.”
But on the forgotten edges of America, it’s simply “Food Stamps.”
Three tiers of the same welfare machine — dignified at the top, disguised in the middle, and stigmatized at the bottom.