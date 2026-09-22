China's CXMT hits 12nm-class DRAM milestone — new 5th-gen DRAM tech uses quadruple-patterning to boost die capacity by 50%

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China's DRAM champion CXMT has begun mass production using its 5th-generation DRAM process technology.

CXMT says its new process technology — G5, as the company calls it — reduces DRAM’s active-area half-pitch to 11.95nm using quadruple-patterning lithography. The 11.95nm half-pitch corresponds to an active-area pitch of 23.9nm, something that puts this particular dimension roughly in the range of other advanced 10nm-class DRAM technologies. However, it cannot be directly translated into a conventional DRAM node designation. Separately, CXMT says its DRAM-optimized high-K metal gate (HKMG) process reduced the height of the core cell array to 6,762nm.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.