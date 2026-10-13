CXMT president says company’s first 4F² DRAM will be a server DDR5 RDIMM due by year-end — vertical transistors cut each memory cell’s footprint by a third on paper, but no speeds or capacities yet

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CXMT expects to sell a memory cell that Samsung and SK hynix have only shown in research papers so far.

CXMT’s booth at the IC China semiconductor expo, with a large illuminated CXMT sign above visitors
(Image credit: CXMT)

CXMT expects to launch its first 4F² product, a server DDR5 RDIMM, by the end of the year, company president Cao Kanyu said in remarks reported by Yicai. The memory will be built on a denser cell layout, not yet commercialized, using vertical transistors to reduce the cell’s footprint by about one-third on paper. No speeds or capacities have been announced yet for the new product.

Cao spoke about the new RDIMM at the Integrated Chips and Chiplets Conference on Saturday. A 4F² cell is 2F by 2F at about two-thirds the area of current 6F² cells at the same feature size, and designs so far all stand the transistor up. The company has produced research and patent filings on the technology with papers in 2021, 2023, and 2025, and an 8Gb full-array research example was demonstrated at IEDM 2023.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    Nice. I believe Samsung is targeting 2028 for this technology.

    This is the last big innovation expected before the transition to 3D DRAM. It should boost density enough so that we'll probably see at least +50% of current state of the art, if not double.
    Reply