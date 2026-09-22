Memory chips are now more expensive than compute chips on a per-area basis — AI demand drives DRAM die value past leading-edge silicon

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But there is a catch.

Samsung
(Image credit: Samsung)

Memory prices are at record highs due to demand from the AI sector and are not going to drop any time soon. In fact, the cost of manufacturing memory chips on a per-area basis can be higher than the price of silicon processed using TSMC's N2 and N3 fabrication technologies, which are used to make compute chips, according to an observation made by Kurnal Insights. While the comparison has merit, it has an important caveat.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    Device manufacturers can simply raise prices, or try to cut corners in as many places as possible, worsening the product.

    But I would be interested to see more expensive SoCs being used while memory reductions take place. In some cases, a faster SoC can compensate for worse memory. Mobile SoCs could include more L3 cache. AMD X3D allows you to perform better with slower/less/single-channel memory.

    At the very low end, such as cheap retro gaming handhelds, maybe bumping the SoC to something more capable makes sense and will allow it to emulate more systems, even if you have to settle for 2-4 GB of RAM. Running an emulation-focused Linux instead of Android could also help.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    So thankful I run Linux and my memory usage is minimized against the lack of bloatware of other OSs.
    Reply
  • DS426
    Insane. Twelve 128 GB DDR-5600 RDIMM's in a single server is looking to cost $50K USD or higher, well over even the very best AMD and Intel server CPU's in a 2-socket configuration. This isn't even for 256 GB modules or now 512's that will be available.

    Obviously not an apples-to-apples comparison, but just crazy to think about.
    Reply
  • urn66
    Americans can thank the wave of Sinophobia and twice-elected Idiot in Chief Trump for his trade wars, locking Chinese DRAM out of the US market and a useless war on Iran that is raising the prices of everything.

    In case people think I am going off the deep-end, most electronics have a high fraction of plastics derived from oil and wafer fabs depend on petrochemical gasses now increasingly in short supply (only Russia can take up the slack).

    Elections have consequences, maybe use your brains to think before the mid-terms and send Disaster Donald a message.
    Reply