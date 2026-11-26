The memory shortage has gotten so bad that many companies, especially smaller ones, have started establishing “procurement war rooms,” where employees are desperately trying to find memory chip supplies on sites like eBay and trying to figure out how they could make manufacturers offer them even just a small amount of DRAM. This massive shortage has pushed up costs for electronic manufacturers, with some companies forced to increase prices to make up the difference while others cut the specifications of their products while introducing a smaller price bump.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Taiwanese memory module and storage maker Apacer had to take out loans just to have money on hand in case it finds a supply of memory chips. “If chips show up, we take it,” Apacer President Gibson Chen told the publication. “This is crazy, but there is no other way.” Even one of the world’s richest people, Elon Musk, was reportedly having trouble finding memory chips. A portfolio manager claimed that Musk offered Samsung an LTA and even a financial guarantee for new Samsung chip factories, but the company’s executive chairman, Lee Jae-yong, allegedly answered that everyone else was offering those things already. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also recently went to South Korea to meet with Samsung leadership just to secure more RAM for data centers.

Even though PC builders and enthusiasts were the hardest hit by the 500% climb in memory prices, many other electronics manufacturers are also now feeling the squeeze. Big companies like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft could use their scale and resources to pay more and secure massive amounts of memory chip supplies under long-term agreements (LTAs). However, smaller firms would usually have to rely on brokers and whatever’s available to find what they need. Some have reportedly contacted hundreds of brokers and go through online listings, where they would snap up even small batches of just five or 12 units just to have some supply. Others proceed to the gray market, although they must be careful as some unscrupulous sellers mix in batches of used memory chips with brand new orders to inflate their deliveries.

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The scramble for AI compute has caused a massive memory chip shortage, especially as the big three memory chip manufacturers — Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix — have focused their production on more lucrative HBM. Both memory chip manufacturers and RAM kit makers are warning of continued shortages, too, with SK hynix saying 2027 will be the “worst year” for memory shortages, while TeamGroup’s CEO said that it could reach a point where “even money can’t buy goods.” Although the big three manufacturers are building new factories, they’re not expected to go online and start pushing out memory chips until 2028.

It’s difficult for a new player to enter the memory chip market. Aside from the enormous costs involved in setting up a factory and supply chain to build memory chips, any potential entrant must also license a ton of patents and develop its own technologies before it can start making competitive chips. Even if it was able to get its hands on the knowledge required to design memory chips, it still needs the manufacturing expertise needed to produce them at scale. CXMT is the only new player that has successfully produced mainstream consumer DDR5 RAM, but it’s facing multiple allegations that it stole the technology needed to achieve that from Samsung. Even then, the DDR5 memory chips that the Chinese company produced don’t have the same performance as its competitors and track market prices, meaning it’s not the affordable alternative that many tech enthusiasts imagined it to be.

The memory chip market is known for its boom-and-bust cycle, which is why manufacturers were initially reluctant to increase their capacity. But even if they started building factories at the first sign of a shortage, it would still take several years before these new facilities could start pumping out chips to ease the situation. Nevertheless, the three companies are currently facing a price-fixing lawsuit alleging that they coordinated their shift to HBM to cut DDR3 and DDR4 production, with the judge handling the case saying that it’s plausible they colluded as the market experienced the price surge.

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