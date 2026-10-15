Elon Musk calls out memory makers over 'extortionate' chip pricing, says Micron is playing smart for long-term loyalty — yet Micron is pulling in 90% margins on consumer RAM

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Praises Micron, despite its 81% gross margin.

Micron
(Image credit: Micron)

Elon Musk has criticized memory makers for what he calls 'extortionate' pricing amid an unprecedented shortage of both conventional DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Although Musk did not identify the companies he criticized, his remarks seem to be directed at Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as he praised Micron for its more 'reasonable' approach at the same time. Interestingly, Micron also enjoys exceptionally high profitability: its latest quarterly gross margin reached 81%.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Poor shmuck...
    Reply
  • FoxtrotMichael-1
    This article kind of reads like a hit piece on Micron. Obviously they’re making outrageous profit on the current situation, but this bit in particular:

    This time around, however, manufacturers have raised memory prices severalfold without comparable increases in production capacity. As a result, supply still lags behind demand and will continue to do so for years to come, which puts further upward pressure on memory prices.
    makes it sound like Micron is simply choosing to not increase production. In reality they’re already producing as much memory as they possibly can. They have 4 construction projects in the works: 3 totally new fabs and one expansion of an existing fab. This article makes it sound like current fabs are sitting at 50% production capacity which just isn’t true. They’re making memory as fast as they can and it’s still sold out through 2027. That’s just how much demand there is for memory right now.
    Reply
  • Zaranthos
    It wasn't that long ago (2023) memory companies were losing billions. It took Micron years to erase losses and return to profitability with some predicting their demise. It's also not like they ship their products to stores and price them however they want, they largely secure contract pricing and orders well in advance so prices are set by market demand along with fab capacity. Right now much of the fab suppliers are the spread thin drug dealers with more strung out junkies with fists full of cash than they can deal with. Come on man, I need it bad, I'll pay whatever you want for just a little fix...

    I would still like to see more spending on increasing fab capacity faster, but in this climate some of that may be stifled by anti data center groups fighting to stop any tech in their back yard. Nvidia has been the ultimate winner so far.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Musk has selective memory....no pun intended.
    Reply
  • King_V
    Micron's not going to live down how they're screwing their previous consumer-level customers with how they're handling warranties on past products. I've got no sympathy for them at this point.
    Reply
  • thesyndrome
    Millionaire bemoans the hardware crisis that he heavily contributed to causing

    Fixed your headline for you
    Reply
  • hotaru251

    "Micron is making the smart move for long-term customer loyalty."

    you mean the same micron who said "frick consumers we going into 90% ai" ram!" ?

    loyalty to a corpo isnt what most ppl do. they get whats cheapest when they need it.
    Reply
  • usertests
    King_V said:
    Micron's not going to live down how they're screwing their previous consumer-level customers with how they're handling warranties on past products. I've got no sympathy for them at this point.
    They will absolutely live down everything. Only sickly nerds will remember the death of Crucial or poor warranty handling, which is a complaint about many companies:

    https://wccftech.com/gskill-rejects-ram-rma-minor-pcb-damage/https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/ssds/sk-hynix-is-allegedly-out-of-replacement-ssds-for-warranty-returns-chipmakers-original-price-refund-leaves-buyers-stranded-in-the-storage-shortagehttps://www.techspot.com/news/112717-youtuber-sue-samsung-dodging-990-pro-ssd-warranty.htmlhttps://wccftech.com/patriot-memory-lifetime-warranty-rma-shipping-costs/
    No lessons will be learned, EVER.
    Reply
  • King_V
    usertests said:
    They will absolutely live down everything. Only sickly nerds will remember the death of Crucial or poor warranty handling, which is a complaint about many companies:

    https://wccftech.com/gskill-rejects-ram-rma-minor-pcb-damage/https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/ssds/sk-hynix-is-allegedly-out-of-replacement-ssds-for-warranty-returns-chipmakers-original-price-refund-leaves-buyers-stranded-in-the-storage-shortagehttps://www.techspot.com/news/112717-youtuber-sue-samsung-dodging-990-pro-ssd-warranty.htmlhttps://wccftech.com/patriot-memory-lifetime-warranty-rma-shipping-costs/
    No lessons will be learned, EVER.
    Well, then so far, I will trust TeamGroup for RAM warranties - this past May, they replaced a 2x16 GB kit of DDR4. I had to pay to ship to them, but that was within the US, to California, but they honored the warranty and gave me replacment RAM.

    I haven't heard yet on WD/SanDisk for SSDs, and in this day and age, so far, no news is good news.

    That all said, just because multiple companies are doing it doesn't mean I am going to make excuses for ANY of them.
    Reply
  • eye4bear
    Maybe Elon should follow his own advice and lower the price on Teslas...
    Reply