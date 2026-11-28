Even as memory manufacturers warn of a continued chip shortage until 2029 to 2030, a market research firm is going against the grain, saying the situation will ease starting in the latter half of next year. Taiwan-based firm TrendForce has two scenarios for the memory chip industry in the next couple of years — the base scenario shows the aforementioned stabilization in memory chip prices by mid-to-late 2027, with costs expected to start declining by 2028, while the “bear case” shows the price contraction beginning in the last quarter of 2027 and an even bigger decrease by the following year. Acer chairperson and CEO Jason Chen made a similar claim earlier this year, saying that memory makers are only hyping the shortage to protect their margins.

TrendForce cited falling demand as the primary reason for its forecast, noting that untenable memory price increases have caused consumer electronics demand to fall. It also said that Chinese cloud service providers have begun reducing demand for server DRAM during the last quarter of this year, with North American sites taking up the slack. However, the latter’s prospects are also in question, especially with the massive losses that data center measures faced during the U.S. midterm elections.

Aside from that, Jensen Huang’s issues at Nvidia are raising questions about its management and governance, with S&P Global Ratings issuing a notice that the company’s rating could be downgraded pending its own investigation. The agency says this could lead the company to scale back funding for neocloud providers, reducing demand from these smaller data center operators.

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The publicity around Jensen Huang’s affair with Alice Huang, who’s suspected of helping smuggle $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia AI GPUs into China, has also led to tighter rules from the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). As a result, Nvidia instructed its partner manufacturers to stop shipments of Nvidia-powered AI servers to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, and companies based in these countries must now secure an export license from the Commerce Department before they can receive their orders.

While these issues are slowing demand, the factories that memory chip manufacturers began constructing to address the shortage are expected to come online by 2028. This, combined with the expected decrease in demand growth, could lead to lower chip prices by 2028. The research firm also said in the “bear scenario, passage of more stringent and effective export controls, as well as consolidation among cloud providers, might result in even further reductions in AI server orders, leading to an even deeper decline in memory chip pricing.

This is going to be great news for gamers, enthusiasts, PC builders, and even companies that are struggling to find memory chip supplies right now. However, even if the aforementioned timeline comes true, it will take at least several months before consumers and end-users will finally feel relief from the memory chip shortage. In the meantime, if you need a memory kit right now, your best option is to follow our lowest-priced RAM tracker to get the best pricing on these components today.

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