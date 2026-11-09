Memory shortage spurs smartphone makers to melt used memory off old devices, then re-solder it onto new products — recycled memory to keep budget phones affordable; 'reballing' adoption to double by 2027

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Recycled chips gain momentum.

A photograph of many used smartphones for sale in Sanliurfa, Turkey.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
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The smartphone industry is expected to see a spike in reballed memory adoption. According to a report by global market intelligence and research firm TrendForce, the current penetration rate is estimated at around 3–4%, with reballed memory primarily used in entry-level and budget smartphone models. However, this figure is expected to rise to 7–9% in 2027.

Reballed memory is recycled memory salvaged from older or discarded devices. The term reball comes from the process itself, in which the solder balls on a used memory chip are first melted so the chip can be removed from the old device, then re-soldered to a new device, thus allowing the component to be reused rather than discarded. You can see the process in action in the video below.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • hwertz
    Hopefully they keep this up even after the memory cartel's pricing control is collapsed by CXMT etc. Flash? No, it wears out. DRAM? It effectively doesn't wear out so throwing it in the trash is wasteful when it can be popped off and reused, I'm all for it. In the present day I'd actually seek out RAM either from CXMT or recycled just to flip the cartel (Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix) the bird, let alone cost savings.
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