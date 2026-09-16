Micron announces 512GB DDR5-9200 memory modules with 16W power draw — up to 12TB per server, claims 60% less energy-intensive than four 128GB modules

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Already tested by AMD and Intel, but supply will depend on demand.

Micron
(Image credit: Micron)

Micron this week introduced its first 512GB DDR5-9200 memory module that is designed for servers used for applications that demand a lot of memory. The new modules — which are currently being validated by AMD and Intel with their next-generation server platforms — will enable server makers to build machines with up to 12TB of fast memory. What remains to be seen is the price of such modules and servers.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    Micron claims that in memory-constrained Spark Support Vector Machine (SVM) analytics workloads
    Wow, who even uses SVMs, any more? Neural networks started outperforming them like entire decades ago, and you don't even need a very big or costly ones to do it.

    BTW, I always find it interesting to look at the ratio of system memory capacity to bandwidth. Essentially, it tells you how many seconds it takes to actually read or write all of that memory. I have a theory that, when it exceeds a certain point, the performance benefit of adding more RAM vs. swapping to fast SSDs loses to the cost-savings of the SSDs.

    The transition point should vary by application, but I expect that even in-memory databases struggle to justify more RAM, beyond a certain point. At the high end of the curve, you end up in mainframe territory, because you need lots of uptime just to fill the RAM, let alone actually get the benefits of reading it vs. NAND.
    Reply
  • Fomdoo
    Just so people can go ask ChatGPT why memory costs so much. Thanks, AI bubble.
    Reply