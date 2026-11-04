Micron details ambitious DRAM and NAND roadmap — 3D NAND, High-NA EUV, new materials, and custom silicon makes a comeback

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Custom memory is about to become mainstream.

Micron Wafer
(Image credit: Micron)

Last month, Micron disclosed its DRAM and NAND memory roadmaps for the next several years, revealing plans to use wafer bonding, new materials that enable making NAND cells smaller, High-NA EUV lithography, and detailing its moves toward 3D DRAM. Perhaps the most revealing part of Micron's story is that the company plans to expand its portfolio of custom DRAM and NAND products as AI developers increasingly require memory and storage solutions optimized for their unique processor architectures and specific workloads.

Micron

(Image credit: Micron)
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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.