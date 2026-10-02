Micron now has an 88% margin on consumer memory as price hikes drive profits — client business is Micron's only unit that shipped less memory this quarter

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Micron's consumer business is also its most profitable one by margin.

Micron
(Image credit: Getty / Justin Sullivan)

Micron released its fiscal Q4 2026 financial results on Wednesday, expectedly setting another record for revenue with $54.23 billion for the quarter, up nearly five times since the same period last year. Micron also hit a record 87% gross margin, the largest contributor to which was Micron's Mobile and Client (consumer) business unit. Further, Micron's client business was the only one that shipped less memory last quarter, despite bringing in the highest operating margin at 88%.

Micron Q426 BU operating margin.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jame5
    I believe the only sane response to this in light of Micron's insistence that this will happen forever so that they keep earning these high margins is....

    <expletive deleted> off.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Vote with your wallet. That's the only thing unscrupulous companies understand IME.
    Reply