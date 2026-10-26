Micron plans to use wafer bonding and High-NA EUV for next-gen DRAM — company also developing vertical high-bandwidth memory and vertical edge inference memory integrated directly on top of processors

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Put memory on top of processors too.

Micron
(Image credit: Micron)
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Having jettisoned 4F2 memory cells from its roadmap, Micron must use different methods to continue scaling its DRAM devices in the coming years to keep up with rivals planning to use smaller DRAM transistors towards the end of the decade. Instead, Micron intends to introduce wafer bonding with its upcoming 1ε DRAM process technology and adopt High-NA EUV lithography for subsequent generations. Meanwhile, the company is developing new types of memory, including vertical high-bandwidth memory (vHBM) and vertical edge inference memory (vEIM), which will be integrated directly on top of processors.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.