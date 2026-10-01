Micron projects tightening RAM shortages through 2028 as it generates record profit — record 86.25% gross margin drives over $53 billion in quarterly profit

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“We do not have line of sight to when supply and demand will return to balance.”

Micron Building
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

Micron said during its FY 2026 earnings call that RAM and storage chip shortages will worsen in 2027 and 2028, even as it announced a record gross margin of 86.25%. CEO and chairperson Sanjay Mehrotra said that the company has already sold most of its capacity for next year and that customers will have to pay more compared to 2026.

“In calendar 2027 as well as 2028, we see demand exceeding supply. In fact, we see greater tightness in the industry in 2027 and in 2028 versus 2026. Overall, supply-demand environment is only getting tighter,” Mehrotra said. “We do not have line of sight to when supply and demand will return to balance.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jame5
    Micron projects tightening RAM shortages through 2028 as it generates record profit

    The call is coming from inside the house. The people who want to make as much profit as possible are the ones deciding whether or not to increase manufacturing capacity.
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    Micron lying to keep investors happy.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    This is your typical manipulation of consumer expectations for excess profits. Keep telling them the shortage will exist even when it's unlikely unless intentionally created.
    Reply
  • usertests
    TechieTwo said:
    This is your typical manipulation of consumer expectations for excess profits. Keep telling them the shortage will exist even when it's unlikely unless intentionally created.
    Most consumers do not know a Micron, much less pay attention to earnings calls.

    This is a convenient-for-Micron story about infinite demand being told because going against the grain would unnecessarily hurt the stock price, and the execs may have to tighten their belts and purchase less fancy wines, cars, golden parachutes, etc.
    Reply
  • Tanakoi
    Jame5 said:
    The call is coming from inside the house. The people who want to make as much profit as possible are the ones deciding whether or not to increase manufacturing capacity.
    Every memory maker on the planet is rapidly building new capacity at the fastest pace in history. But $20B fabs takes several years to bring online. How quickly people forget it was just 2023 when RAM oversupply caused memory makers to lose billions due to massive oversupply.
    Reply
  • Tanakoi
    usertests said:
    This is a convenient-for-Micron story about infinite demand being told because going against the grain would unnecessarily hurt the stock price, and the execs may have to tighten their belts and purchase less fancy wines, cars, golden parachutes, etc.
    I find it an astonishing tribute to human psychology how people are able to rationalize their own security beliefs. Memory prices are high because every fab that exists is working double-shift overtime and selling every chip they can produce months or even years into the future. And - other than a few disgruntled videogamers - pretty much everyone understands this demand is real, and not some convenient fiction cooked up in Micron and Samsung boardrooms.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    “We do not have line of sight to when supply and demand will return to balance.”

    they have a line of sight....but it benefits them to ignore that because scarcity is making them more profit and expanding production more (which they could do) costs money and eventually when boom is over they dont get used.


    can't wait for boom to end and memory becomes dirt cheap the likes we havent seen before due to the used market because frick the corpo
    Reply