Micron projects tightening RAM shortages through 2028 as it generates record profit — record 86.25% gross margin drives over $53 billion in quarterly profit

Micron said during its FY 2026 earnings call that RAM and storage chip shortages will worsen in 2027 and 2028, even as it announced a record gross margin of 86.25%. CEO and chairperson Sanjay Mehrotra said that the company has already sold most of its capacity for next year and that customers will have to pay more compared to 2026.

“In calendar 2027 as well as 2028, we see demand exceeding supply. In fact, we see greater tightness in the industry in 2027 and in 2028 versus 2026. Overall, supply-demand environment is only getting tighter,” Mehrotra said. “We do not have line of sight to when supply and demand will return to balance.”

The memory and storage industry is not holding back on increasing production, though, with Micron saying that NAND and DRAM shipments are expected to grow in the low-to-mid 20s percentage range for the next two years. However, it seems that this is not enough to match growing demand, as it expects “the industry to remain supply constrained in both years.” Still, it seems that manufacturers are prioritizing HBM demand for AI data centers, with the company expecting shipments of these chips to grow faster than conventional DRAM.

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Micron and other chip manufacturers are bringing new factories online to increase output, but it’s going to take years before they can start producing chips. But even as we’re amid an unprecedented multi-year memory chip shortage, Micron also announced record financial guidance. It forecasted a record $61.5 billion FQ1 revenue and a gross margin of 86.25%, implying a gross profit of more than $53 billion. After accounting for an estimated $2.06 billion in operating expenses and a tax rate of around 15.5%, the company said its earnings per share sit at $38.15, plus or minus $1.00, for approximately 1.15 billion shares.

These are record numbers, but it’s not surprising given the amount of money being poured into AI data centers. It has gotten to the point where the memory workers from Samsung and SK hynix have demanded and received bonuses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, with Micron’s workers in Taiwan threatening to strike if they do not receive a bigger slice of the AI pie. While this is good news for the average employee from these big companies, it’s unfortunately bad news for the average person who must pay for RAM and storage at higher prices.

Micron’s prediction goes directly against the Acer CEO’s prediction that PC prices will decline by late 2027, especially as Chinese RAM chips enter the market and consumers simply refuse to pay more for expensive memory chips. We can only wait and see which of these CEOs will be correct when it comes to DRAM and NAND pricing.

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