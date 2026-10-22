Micron pulls the plug on future 4F² DRAM after two decades of research in dramatic shift — company says architecture offers no meaningful density advantages, increases manufacturing complexity and costs, and has fundamental scaling limitations

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Micron goes against the industry?

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DRAM featuring 4F² memory cells has long been considered one of the holy grails of the DRAM industry, as they promise to reduce cell area by 33% compared with conventional 6F² designs and therefore enable building DRAMs with more memory cells in the same area. However, after working on 4F² memory cells for a couple of decades, Micron has concluded that the architecture offers no meaningful density advantages, increases manufacturing complexity and costs, and has fundamental scaling limitations. This has a dramatic impact on Micron's future plans.

"Micron invented 4F² DRAM," said Scott DeBoer, president and chief technology and products officer at Micron, during the company's event on Wednesday. "The path with 4F² DRAM is always been an option through time, and we have evaluated it and not pursued it due to increased complexity and cost through this past two-decade period of time."

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    They're really talking smack about it, as if it's a technological dead end. Meanwhile, CXMT is powering through.
    Reply
  • Faiakes
    usertests said:
    They're really talking smack about it, as if it's a technological dead end. Meanwhile, CXMT is powering through.
    I was going to say just that.
    Why are the Chinese not giving up on it?
    Reply
  • usertests
    Faiakes said:
    I was going to say just that.
    Why are the Chinese not giving up on it?
    They may be able to get up to a 50% density increase without necessarily needing any further advancements in lithography, like Micron will have access to.

    essentially Micron claims that it can either adopt 4F² or use more sophisticated process technologies, a claim that perhaps implies why China-based CXMT recently praised 4F².
    So even if it's a one-time deal and a dead end, it can help prevent them from falling far behind the other memory fabs.

    However, to make these advantages possible, DRAM makers must develop a suitable transistor architecture and a sufficiently compact capacitor arrangement. This is not easy at all.
    CXMT may also simply have done a better job with the 4F² R&D than Micron, or taken it more seriously because of their other limitations.
    Reply